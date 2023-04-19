LIFE OUT HERE: It’s my huckleberry

My favorite “Star Trek” episode, by far, is “Spectre of the Gun.”
I’m a “Star Trek” fan, but the reason I particularly love this episode is Kirk, Spock, Scotty, Bones and Chekov are dropped into Tombstone, Arizona on October 26, 1881, where they find they’re inhabiting the bodies of the Clanton brothers, the McLaury brothers and Billy Claiborne, ne’er-do-wells known as the “Cowboys.” The Star Trek crew must deal with the fact that the Earp brothers, ostensible lawmen, and their homicidal sidekick Doc Holliday are fed up with the Cowboys’ illegal activities and fixin’ for a fight.
As much as I liked “Star Trek,” I absolutely love stories of the Old West, of Bat Masterson, Billy the Kid, the Earps, Doc Holliday and the cowboys. I’ve watched every movie about the gunfight at the O.K. Corral and have watched “Tombstone,” “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” “My Darling Clementine,” and “Wyatt Earp” more times than I’d admit.
So yes, I was in my own Old West heaven when my wife and I arrived in Tombstone, Arizona on Saturday morning. I was like a kid in a saltwater taffy store. I hadn’t been this excited in years. I couldn’t wait to walk the dusty streets, see the wooden storefronts, go into the bawdy saloons. My wife fulfilled my oft-stated wish and bought me an “I’m your huckleberry” T-shirt soon after our arrival.
I guess it would be a more interesting, and funnier, column if I wrote about how I was let down by the Tombstone experience – how it was cheap, tacky and plastic – but I wasn’t the least bit disappointed. Yes, Tombstone is touristy, but it’s still small-town touristy. It’s not Old West Disneyland. It’s far from it.
Maybe that’s because of Tombstone’s isolation. It’s about 20 minutes from Sierra Vista, which is not a tiny town but is far from a booming metropolis. Tucson is a booming metropolis, but it’s an hour-and-15-minute drive from Tombstone, and a good portion of that is backroads driving. Tombstone, therefore, is beautifully rough around the edges.
Yes, there are women working in bars and restaurants in barmaid dresses in Tombstone who’ve had too many Macraroons and Miller High Lifes to wear such scanty garments. There are men walking around in Western wear with fake six-shooters on their sides who look like they couldn’t shoot straight, even with three shots of bourbon to calm their nerves. But there probably were folks like that in Tombstone in the 1880s, right?
We had lunch at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, where I cajoled my wife, who loves Kevin Costner, into getting a photo with a Costner lookalike dressed in Western wear. Costner, of course, played Wyatt in “Wyatt Earp.” (We found out the Costner lookalike employed by the saloon is Chris Beltran, a good guy and homeboy from Imperial.)
I wanted to see the O.K. Corral gunfight site. It was all it was supposed to be, which isn’t much, really. I wanted to see Boot Hill, where the bodies of the McLaurys, Clantons and other ruffians are buried. It was fabulous, simple and small but chilling. I’d been told the museum in the old courthouse, complete with the original gallows where bad guys were hanged, was incredible. It simply was one of the best museums I’ve visited. It’s not huge, but it’s full of fascinating exhibits.
I talked to a historian in the museum who’d just been dispelling myths about Tombstone to patrons. I asked, “But the story about Doc Holliday saying, ‘I’m your huckleberry’ is true, isn’t it? I read about it in a history journal.” The historian acknowledged Holliday had said that famous line, or something quite close.
Two days after spending a day in Tombstone, I’m still buzzing. To have walked the streets where the Clantons, Earps and Doc Holliday trod was one of the great thrills of my life.
Tombstone is my huckleberry.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.