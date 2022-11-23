LIFE OUT HERE: It’s not real, folks

I don’t care at all about “The Little Mermaid.” I don’t care much about “The Lord of the Rings.” I care about “Star Wars,” but just a bit.
I do, however, care a lot about movies, creativity and morons spouting racist idiocy, and those three film franchises have all dealt with racist idiocy in droves.
A few months back, I remember hearing that there was controversy about the character of Ariel being played by a black actress in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Many people insisted that Ariel was a white character in the original, animated version, so she should be white in the live-action remake … just because that’s the way it was, so it was the way it should be forever and ever.
Around the same time, other people – and probably some of the same people – were angered that characters of color had been introduced into the latest film in the “Lord of Rings” series, and the author, J.R.R. Tolkien, had never described characters of color in “Lord of the Rings” books.
I rarely watch children’s movies or fantasy films, so I didn’t pay a lot of attention to the hubbub about these recent films until I started reading a novel a week ago that included mermaids and thought, “Hey, what was all of this ‘Little Mermaid’ ruckus about anyway?”
So I read more about the “Ariel” brouhaha. That led me to reading more about the “Lord of the Rings” controversy. And that led me to think about the Jar Jar Binks “Star Wars” commotion a couple decades before.
And that convinced me, yet again, that there sure are a lot of morons out there.
Here’s the thing, folks who are so upset about all these characters of color showing up where they hadn’t been before: these are fantasy worlds created in the minds of their creators that are not the least bit realistic, so why should there suddenly be strictures on the skin colors of the characters?
And why was there such prattle about Jar Jar Binks’ Caribbean accent, which some devotees didn’t feel fit into the totally made-up “Star Wars” universe. (Yet these same “Star Wars” nuts worship the cantina scene with countless ridiculously grotesque characters … OK, those freaks are pretty cool, actually.)
I’m a screenwriter, so I’ve constructed worlds where characters I created exist. My films haven’t been iconic enough that anyone would object if the skin colors of the characters changed in a sequel. I do know that I, as the creator, would not care at all.
A script I wrote about an odd-couple teen romance – she’s the partying school basketball star, he’s the pompous school brain – has almost been made a couple times. One of the producers seriously considering making it asked me if it would be okay if the two lead characters were black. I said, “Heck yes. It would work just as well.”
But the idiocy can go both ways. I wrote a screenplay about a Mexican-American family that runs a tire shop. Two people working in the industry told me that it was wrong for me, as a white guy, to write about Latinx people. I responded that with that script I was writing about the world I’ve lived in for most of my life, and that I would be writing from a more uninformed perspective if I wrote something about white suburbia, in which I’ve never lived. Neither of those folks were convinced that I hadn’t violated some rule of current propriety, though.
There are a lot of idiots out there making racial issues in our real world even worse. Sadly, we see that every day.
The most pathetic idiots, though, might be those creating racial issues in fantasy worlds.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and retired lecturer in film and writing at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. He can be reached bmkofford@outlookcom.
