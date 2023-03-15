LIFE OUT HERE: Lying liars lying

In the 31 years I’ve written this column on a weekly basis, I’ve made mistakes. I’ve written things I’ve later – or even quite quickly – regretted. My cutting sense of humor has sometimes cut too deeply and done more damage than I intended.
I pretty much gave up writing satires several years ago because I had various publishers and editors at this publication tell me that, while those parodies made some readers livid, other folks believed that I truly thought Donald Trump should be dictator of the world for life or that homosexual teens should be beaten over their heads with King James Bibles until they went straight.
Here’s something I’ve never done, though. I’ve never lied to consumers of this column about who I am or how I really feel. I am who I am, warts and all. (And I sometimes do have warts. Ask my dermatologist.)
I’ve never taken a stance I didn’t believe in solely to up the profits of this newspaper or the media companies to which it has belonged. In fact, I’m sure some publishers and CFOs of this newspaper would say I’ve cost this organization pots of money over the years directly because of columns I’ve had published.
So I’m not like Fox News primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham. They are fakes and liars. They lied to their viewers about what they thought about Trump in general and about Trump’s trumped-up claims of a corrupt election. They knew that the claims of Trump, his lawyers and various other flunkies that the 2020 election was stolen were blatantly false.
Yet they lied to their viewers, just to mollify their viewers and to keep their stock shares in Fox’s enterprises high. To keep viewers from continuing to flee to Newsmax or One America Network, they allowed election deniers and conspiracists to come on their shows and tell what Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham knew were lies.
This has all come out in a lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems for allowing lies about Dominion to flourish on Fox News. Internal communications between Ingraham, Hannity, Carlson and others at Fox have been revealed as part of the lawsuit. Those have proven that the hosts didn’t believe what they or others on their programs were saying about Trump and election fraud.
In the internal communications, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo appears to be the least dishonest among the high-profile hosts. She genuinely seems to buy into the lies being propagated by Trump and his lackeys. She comes across a true believer in the Trump cult … a fool maybe, but a true believer indeed.
Carlson is the biggest prevaricator of all. His texts and emails reveal he thought Trump is “good at destroying things” and “demonic.” Carlson wrote privately of Trump: “I hate him passionately.” He stated in his internal Fox communications that he was overjoyed that the day he would no longer have to cover Trump would soon be upon him: “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”
Then Tuck-Tuck, after having a porterhouse of hypocrisy for dinner, would go on-air and both praise Trump and support the election fraud allegations. Now, after exclusively being given security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Tucker the Fibber is on-air making up whoppers about how most of the January 6 attackers were peaceful tourists casually strolling through the Capitol.
I do not have anywhere near the audience for my opinions that Tucker Carlson has for his. I do not have the influence on the national discourse or national affairs that Tucker Carlson has. I certainly don’t come from a fabulously rich, old-money, patrician family, as Tucker Carlson does.
But I don’t lie to my audience about how I truly feel or what I truly believe, so I do have Tucker Carlson on that one.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
