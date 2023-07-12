LIFE OUT HERE: Make friends with sunscreen

The nurse who sewed me up said there that she used “just a couple” stitches to seal the wound.
When I took off the gauze, bandages and other stuff for the first time a couple days later, then dabbed away the crusty blood and pus lingering on and around the wound, I counted six, maybe seven stitches.
The one done last week was my third surgical removal of a skin cancer. This surgery and the previous surgery that removed one on the back of my right arm were done to remove basal cell carcinomas, the least dangerous of the three types of skin cancer. The one in the middle of my back, removed about five years ago, was a squamous cell carcinoma, which is worse than a basal cell carcinoma but not as bad as a melanoma.
Really, there is no one to blame but myself for these skin cancer issues. I was never one to sit out and bake in the sun just to get a tan, but I was outside a lot. As a kid I played baseball, football and basketball outside, swam and kayaked in lakes, body-surfed in the ocean, and was just out in the sun often in general. Later I played golf and coached baseball for countless hours in the scorching desert sun.
When I was young, we were told it was good to be outside and exercising. We were told it was healthy to be out in the sun.
And no one used sunblock back when I was a younger man. I don’t recall even hearing about it. In fact, people regularly used “bronzer” or something similar to make their tans even deeper. Tans were considered healthy. It was a compliment to tell another person… well, a white person, anyway…, “You are so dark.”
The unfortunate thing is most of us never heard much about the dangers of sun exposure until a quarter century ago or so. By then, for many of us – including, I think, me – the damage was done.
I once told a dermatologist with a sense of humor that I had, “White Boy in the Desert Disease.” He mulled that moniker for a few seconds, then said, “You and millions of others.”
I hope that younger people, particularly those of light complexions and blonde or red hair, take note of what has happened to me and so many others with light skin and hair. I have been around a while now, and I can tell you the sun has gotten even more intense over my lifetime, so it could be worse for you. The depletion of the ozone layer is a real thing, and I and millions of others are evidence of that. Most smart people don’t purposely tan now or do so in safer ways than folks did in the past, but I think the propensity of skin cancer is going to go up despite all that.
I use sunblock religiously now… the higher the UV rating, the better. If I’m going to be outside for more than 10 minutes, I lather up with sunblock. And I am more than generous with the application. Better safe than cancerous.
One of the most famous essays in recent decades came from Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich. It was a fake graduation speech in which she dispensed much wonderful advice about life throughout the “speech” but continually implores the young graduates to wear sunscreen.
As someone who now has a big stitched-up hole in his head, and a couple other nasty skin cancer scars on my body, I would implore my former university students, and everyone else, to do the same.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
