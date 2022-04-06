I know it’s going to make me sick, but I do it anyway.
Saturday I received my second COVID booster, after, over the last year, getting the two-shot Pfizer COVID vaccine, followed later by my first COVID vaccine booster.
Each time I’ve received one of the shots, I’ve gotten sick eight to 12 hours after the vaccination. I get body aches, extreme fatigue and alternating chills and fever. The symptoms last for about 24 hours, followed by gradually lessening body pain and fatigue. (I feel like crap as I write this, but I am finally functioning.)
I told the pharmacist who gave me the latest shot that I always have a bad reaction to the vaccine, that I always get sick afterward. He responded, “That just shows you have a strong immune response.” I think part of the reason I have such a strong immune response is I have psoriasis, which is an autoimmune disease, but that is just my theory.
So why do I get the shots when I know I am going to be pretty damn sick within the next 12 hours, when I know I am going to spend the next day or two on the couch feeling sorry for myself?
I do so because I have asthma and COVID is particularly dangerous to those of us who have breathing impairments. I do so because I have a moderate blood pressure issue and am borderline diabetic, and COVID is particularly lethal to those of us who suffer from those maladies. I do so because I am 63, and COVID is particularly deadly for those in my age group and above. I do so because I am in classrooms with young people who are not always careful about their personal interactions.
I also took the second booster because I am traveling to Ireland to teach in three months and I want to make sure my antibodies are particularly plentiful before I spend most of a day in airplanes and in airports ... and some nights in subsequent weeks in Irish pubs.
More than anything, though, I take all the shots as soon as offered because I want my life to get back, as much as possible, to normal. I want to go to ballgames, movies, plays and concerts without worrying that I will catch a deadly infection from the person standing or sitting next to me, or that I will spread a deadly infection to the person standing or sitting next to me. I know the vaccines don’t stop us from spreading the virus, but they help lessen the spread and they tend to keep us from dying from COVID if we do catch it.
I get all the shots offered because I’ve lost friends to the disease during the pandemic. I also lost two close friends to heart attacks during the pandemic, but I’m fairly certain those deaths were COVID-related, too.
I’ve had folks I know tell me I am among the flock of sheep who are easily scared by COVID and are led to isolation, and inadequately tested vaccines, because we are so easily herded. Maybe, but one of my friends who said those kinds of things no longer says those kinds of things, because he followed his own beliefs and died of COVID as a result.
So each time a vaccine or booster is offered, I will go in and get it, knowing that I will be really sick within the next 12 hours and that I will be down and out for the next day or two after. That is certainly better than dying… or worrying about dying every time I’m around another human being.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadrunner.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.