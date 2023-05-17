LIFE OUT HERE: Missing “my kids” walk

When people ask if I miss teaching, I usually respond something along the lines of, “I miss the students."
"I miss seeing their minds open wider after reading great books, seeing great films or having discussions that make the students consider new ideas or reconsider established ideas. I miss seeing the students grow as people. I miss just being around the students. They kept my mind young. And I miss some of my coworkers. The rest of it – the meetings, the bureaucracy, the commute, the huge egos on campus – I don’t miss a bit.”
I live these days near the University of Arizona in Tucson. I was out and about late last week on the day U of A students were graduating, and seeing the recent or soon-to-be graduates in their commencement regalia made me nostalgic for my life working at a university.
I even congratulated a few of the U of A grads as I stood near them in restaurants and stores. They probably thought it was weird for some old dude they don’t know to say, “Congratulations,” but I felt compelled to do so.
For around 20 years, I was involved in the planning and execution of the commencement ceremony at San Diego State University Imperial Valley as a member of the campus commencement committee. I was more an ideas guy than an execution-of-ideas guy, but I still was involved. I served as master of ceremonies for the commencement a few times, but I also helped set up chairs for the ceremony more than a few times.
I always felt the commencements on SDSU-IV’s beautiful little campus were particularly special. Many of our graduates were among the first generation in their families to earn college degrees, and that made the achievement that much more special. There were buckets of tears of joy at every ceremony, from the graduates and their family members.
The commencement on the campus that took place last night was the first I’d missed since I started teaching there 27 years ago.
I didn’t think missing the ceremony would cause such a visceral sense of … absence as it did. I believe I felt that absence largely because I always loved seeing my students participate in the ceremony. I felt pride for my students when the more gifted and dedicated ones would get honors, and even speak, at the ceremony. It made me just as happy, though, to see my students who had struggled — academically, personally, or both — earn those degrees that were going to better their lives.
Many of the students who graduated last night were students I’d had in my classes. Some I had in several classes. Some did month-long study-abroad programs with me as the teacher and leader. Such is life on a small campus. People know each other … well.
I know this sounds proprietary, but I think of those students who I had for so many classes, and those who went overseas with me, as “my kids.” Yes, the sense of closeness with my students in recent years was affected by the pandemic, but not as much as you might think.
To not see “my kids” walk through the ceremony last night was hard. I love those young people. Five years from now I will know few of the grads who walk, but this year, and for the next two or three years, I will know, and love, many.
That said, I don’t know if I would have gone to the commencement if I’d been invited. I moved on, by my own choice, and I don’t believe in looking back. I particularly don’t believe in looking back with regret. That gets us nowhere.
Still, I would be lying if I didn’t say I miss seeing “my kids” have their big night last night.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
