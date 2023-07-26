LIFE OUT HERE: Musical mental relief

I’ve long thought there are two types of human minds: linear minds and circular minds.
Those with linear brains plan ahead, deal with things as they come, then move to the next matter in line in life.
Those of us with circular brains obsess about certain things that have happened or might happen. We have thoughts that keep popping up in our heads, along with words, songs and phrases that continually run through our brains.
As someone with a circular brain, I’ve found I need escape from the repeating patterns of my brain. Drugs and copious amounts of alcohol have never been my thing. I need to be otherwise swept up to get mental relief.
Good movies can do that for me, as can a great novel. Both take me into other worlds and out of my own brain, a brain that is overpacked with repeating patterns. Playing basketball could do that for me, too.
Nothing does it for me like music, though. My circular mind always finds release in music (though often one of the songs I hear finds a place in my circular mind-track). I always listen to music when I write, read and drive. Yes, always.
Nothing, though, allows me release more than going to live music shows. At live music shows, my mind is transported. It is freed.
From ages 18 to 30, I lived mostly in places where I could see live music almost every night. I didn’t go watch music every night, but I frequently went to nightclubs, arenas and stadiums to get swept up in music.
In Ireland I spent many of my evenings listening to whole sets of music from buskers singing on the streets of Dublin and Galway. Most nights when I wasn’t in clubs listening to music, I was on the street listening to music. And most of the street musicians in Dublin are Galway are really freaking good.
One of the great things about living in Tucson is one can find live music almost any night, ranging from touring bands playing in fairly large venues to local groups playing in smaller clubs and restaurants.
We’ve seen Roseanne Cash in a large theater. We saw Bright Eyes in a midsize theater. We would have seen Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore playing together in that same midsize club, but we had to go to a funeral, so we were out of town that night.
Next week we’re going to see La Santa Cecilia in a midsize nightclub in Tucson, two nights after we travel to Flagstaff to sing along with the one and only Steve Earle, one of the best songwriters alive.
In Tucson we’ve seen gifted and fun local groups such as Los Espliffs, Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers, and the Tirebiters in small clubs/theaters. We saw a fine Tucson Americana band called Barnaby and the Butcher play in an outdoor plaza for free in downtown Tucson’s monthly Second Saturday event. Those local bands all write and record their own songs, and most of the songs are really good. We also saw many great bands and solo musicians at the annual Tucson Folk Festival.
For 33 years I found little such live music in the place where I lived. Most of the better local groups had nowhere to play locally, so they often played at backyard carne asada parties. And while many of those bands played well, they mostly did covers, playing few if any originals.
Yes, I got swept up in those performances and sang along with the music played by the groups. But it wasn’t the same as seeing a really fine band playing its own songs.
For many of us with circular brains, and for many others, nothing is.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and emeritus lecturer in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.