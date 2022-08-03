LIFE OUT HERE: My books, your business?

As I wait in an airport gate area for my flight back to the United States, I put one novel into my travel bag and take out the other novel I’m reading.
“Do you only read books by black writers?” the man sitting next to me asks.
The man is about my age, mid-60s, and has an American accent I peg for somewhere in the Upper South, North Carolina or maybe Virginia. He had not spoken to me previously.
I guess he’s been looking over my shoulder to see what I’m reading. Apparently he’d seen the book jackets and observed the authors of the two books are black… or maybe he knew who they were before he saw their photos.
“I only read books by good writers,” I say with a smile.
He does not return my smile.
“And how do you determine who’s a good writer?” he asks.
“I read reviews. I look at Top 10 lists from critics for each year. I find out who won the big literary awards for that year…” I say.
I’m going to say I have friends and colleagues who recommend books to me, too, but he interrupts before I have a chance.
“Don’t you think the people who do those reviews and give out those awards have a mindset to give out the great reviews and the big awards to black writers?” he asks.
The fact that I’m reading books by two black writers is coincidence to some degree, but it’s also preference for writers I know are great ones. The book I’ve just put away is “Song Yet Sung” by James McBride, and the book I’ve just take out of my travel bag is “The Intuitionist” by Colson Whitehead. I’ve previously read a few novels by each of these two and loved each one. McBride is a much-heralded writer and Whitehead is one of our country’s most-revered writers. Whitehead has won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, among countless other awards.
I’m almost done with “The Intuitionist” and soon will start a book of short stories called “The China Factory” by Irish writer Mary Costello. Since I have a hard time sleeping on airplanes, I always read two books at once during long flights, to help pass the time. I have the Costello book in my travel bag, ready to be read.
“No, I don’t think that people who write reviews and are on the panels for the big book awards have a predetermination to like black writers or writers from other minority groups, “ I respond. “I have a friend and collaborator who was on the National Book Award committee over the last year and I know he worked his ass off reading books from hundreds of writers of all colors and creeds.” My tone has turned from friendly to terse. “I just think the people who review books and give awards love literature and want to reward the best books and writers.”
I put the Whitehead book back into my bag, get up and walk over to get into line for the flight. I’m done with this guy, or at least I hope so.
I board the plane and find my seat. The fellow sitting next to me in the window seat has on a New England Patriots jacket. Thank God I can talk football and, as a Raiders fan, the “tuck rule” with that gentleman if need be.
Then the man who questioned my book choices comes down the aisle looking for his seat. The seat next to me is still unfilled.
“Please don’t sit here,” I think. I really don’t want to argue for the next several hours about reverse racism, political correctness and Trump, which is where I’m pretty certain the direction the guy was heading.
The man keeps walking toward the back of the aircraft.
I’m happy about that, but not about the state of my country.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
