LIFE OUT HERE: No big deal?

It’s horribly sad for our country that a former president was arrested and charged with a crime Tuesday in Manhattan.
Yes, it’s awful that former President Donald Trump was arrested for falsifying business records regarding hush money payments of $150,000 to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal and $130,00 to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the weeks before 2016 presidential election … because he has done many more despicable things.
I’m writing this Monday morning, so I don’t know for certain what the Manhattan indictment is going to state when it is unveiled Tuesday. But the fact is Trump, who was married to Melania at the time of both alleged affairs, has done many worse things than paying off former mistresses to keep their mouths shut. It seems almost paltry that he was charged first with that crime, even though it is a crime indeed for which he should be charged.
I only have about 650 words for this column, so instead of listing all moral and ethical transgressions and outright lies from Trump over the last six or seven years, we’ll just stick with the criminal investigations Trump is facing.
There’s the federal stolen classified documents case, in which, according to reports, Trump illegally took highly sensitive documents, possibly including nuclear secrets, upon leaving the White House, haphazardly stored those documents at his Mar-A-Lago home/club in Florida, then lied to federal investigators about having turned over all those documents after receiving a subpoena ordering him to return all such documents.
There’s the election tampering case in Georgia, where Trump told Georgia’s secretary of state, “I just want to find 11,780 vu-otes, which is one more than we have” to win the state, and threatened Georgia officials with being charged with criminal offenses if they didn’t do what he wanted the officials to do.
Then there’s the federal case related to Trump attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, followed by Trump inspiring an insurrection that ended up in much destruction and death at and around our nation’s Capitol.
All those cases seem more egregious, and more dangerous to our democracy and national security, than the Manhattan case, which is just the sort of routine lying and scheming that Trump does every day. Trump’s supporters insist the hush money to adult entertainers case is no big deal. Maybe they’re right. I mean, really, who among us hasn’t paid $280,000 to former mistresses/adult entertainment stars to keep their yaps shut, then falsified our business records to hide the payments in order to become president of the United States?
As I wrote previously, I’m writing this Monday morning, so I don’t know all the indictment against Trump in Manhattan will include. Having read lots about the case, though, and having spent years covering courts as a newspaper reporter, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump, along with the falsifying of records, is charged with menacing, obstruction of justice or both in connection to his internet post in which he pictured himself swinging a baseball bat at the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Prosecutors know they can’t let anyone make threats against prosecutors, because all defendants will think they can get away with doing the same. Even the Cosa Nostra knows better than threatening prosecutors, because doing so only brings more charges. In the long run, any charges involving threats against prosecutors, and others involved with the case, may end up being the most serious ones Trump faces, at least in Manhattan.
The litany of criminal charges Trump faces might be starting with a tiny bang. The more substantial and more important cases against Trump appear to be coming together more rapidly in recent days. Some insiders are projecting an indictment in Georgia in early May, followed shortly thereafter by indictments in the federal cases.
A slow start, as we all know, doesn’t mean there won’t be success in the end.
Bret Kofford, a screenwriter, is a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.