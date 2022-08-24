LIFE OUT HERE: On my own time

Time is much more amorphous.
That is the biggest first impression I have had less than a week into retirement from my job teaching at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.
For the last five decades, my life was largely defined by timelines and deadlines set by others. A dude had to abide.
For more than two decades, my teaching schedule was set in accordance with state calendars and the needs of the students on our campus. For the two decades before that, my life was dictated by the pressing deadlines inherent for those working in producing daily newspapers.
Now I am much less chained to timelines and schedules set by others, and frankly, it feels great. I feel free. Someone asked me the other day when SDSU-IV was going to have its welcome back program and also asked me when students would return to classes.
“I don’t really know,” I responded. “I have an idea, but I don’t know for sure.”
And I smiled grandly at the person, who looked at me as if I had gone mad.
I will continue writing for publications, films and television, which means I will still have deadlines. For example, I will continue to have a deadline for this column every week.
The film and television projects usually have more extended due dates, which means I often can set my own pace in order to get the work done on time. And even when teaching was my full-time job and writing was my side work, I managed to get such projects done long before they were requested. Such is life for a cathartic writer. Now I will have even more time and energy to work on media projects, which is my favorite thing about this new post-teaching life setup.
So that is all wonderful. I haven’t felt so relaxed in almost five half decades. I started working at age 14 and have had at least one, but often as many as three or four, jobs at one time ever since. Now when someone asks if I can make it to an appointment at a certain time, I don’t have to shuffle through my mind about what else I have to do for whichever job that particular hour.
I haven’t checked, but I think my blood pressure, which has been an issue for some time, is already getting better thanks to the freedom from the calendars of others. I have always made time for a regular exercise regimen, but now that workout routine can be a priority of my schedule, and that should be great for my health, too.
As good as all that is, it also causes me some uneasiness. I already have started fretting, at least a tad, about this amorphous time stuff. How long will this go on? Will I feel lost, sort of aimless, without outside forces dictating my life schedule? Will this be the last stage in my life? Will I just continue to drift away from all deadlines and responsibilities until the inevitable comes?
That is just me, though. I tend to fret, and often catastrophize, even when things are going well. And so far, this time nebulousness that comes along with retirement from one’s main job seems to be something to which I can and well adjust.
Because, really, what other choices do I have? Go back to my full-time job and live on other people’s schedules again?
I don’t think so.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
