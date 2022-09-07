LIFE OUT HERE: Our day at the DMV

A comedian, maybe Jay Leno, once compared being in line at the DMV to being in a Fellini film.
Federico Fellini’s movies were infamously filled with freaks, weirdos, gargoyles and various other grotesques. And while the Department of Motor Vehicles, no matter where you are, is going to have some quirky, even strange characters in line, what I like about the DMV is it is the great equalizer.
Just like going the bathroom, everyone has to go to the DMV sooner or later. Rich or poor, black, white, brown or a combination the above, the tattooed and the ink-free (I think we’re in the minority these days) everyone eventually has to go to the DMV, and everyone has to wait in the long lines we will almost always find at any DMV office.
George Clooney would have to go the DMV if he had to take a driving test or do something involving a car title. So would Megan Thee Stallion. As would Tom Brady. And Donald Trump no doubt had to go to the DMV at some point in his pampered life, although he probably took stacks of official paperwork with him on the way out the door. Snoop Dogg probably has had to go into the DMV every now and then, though that ambling dude no doubt slows down the line.
We had a couple of issues we needed to deal with, so we thought it would be wise to go to the DMV early in the workday and beat the crowds… and Snoop Dogg. We actually got to the window quite quickly, and our attendant was both friendly and engaging. Maybe that was because he was new, which we could tell because he had a supervisor watching his every move and correcting him on about half of his actions.
So while the going was slow and there were a couple of stumbling blocks, we got out at a reasonable hour and thought we had escaped the DMV in relatively good shape. The truth is most of the DMV employees we saw working with the public in this particular office were pleasant, engaging and helpful, Talk about shattering stereotypes, right?
After we were home for a couple hours, though, my wife, who is the quadruple-checking type, found that my middle name had been spelled wrong on my paperwork as “Micheal.” Having a misspelling on your driver’s license could lead to all kinds of problems, we concurred, so we headed back to the DMV that same afternoon to get the issue rectified.
I’ve considered changing my middle name to Maurice for many years. Maurice has a certain continental flair to it, and is a relatively uncommon name, while probably a quarter of American males have the middle name of Michael. Despite that, Michael is often misspelled by non-Michaels as “Micheal.” No one ever misspells Maurice, as far as I know.
When we got back to the DMV it was late in the day on a Friday before a three-day weekend. It was sizzling outside, warm inside, and the crowds were large and a bit wilder-looking overall. There was a lot of visible body art and bright hair colors in line, including blue, orange, yellow, green and fuchsia, and that was all in just one woman’s hairdo. I could see the whole Fellini movie/DMV reference much more clearly at that point.
Snoop Dogg wasn’t there, but I might have seen his cousin Nate Dogg.
The DMV workforce, which had been in pretty good spirits early that morning, appeared haggard now.
When we finally made it to a window, our attendant was friendly and efficient, if weary, and we were done in fewer than 10 minutes. But between driving there twice, waiting in line twice and dealing with certain business twice, doing business at the DMV had taken up most of our day.
I never felt more American.
Bret Kofford is a retired lecturer in film and writing at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. He also is a screenwriter. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
