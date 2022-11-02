LIFE OUT HERE: Punch to the chest

Today

Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 69F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.