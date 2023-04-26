LIFE OUT HERE: Raising the glove

If she’d been a teacher in Florida, or Texas, she might be fired by now.
This teacher, though, was from somewhere in the San Diego area and had brought about 20 high school students, mostly Black and Latino, to the Old Globe theater Sunday to see the “The Nineteenth.”
The play is about the civil rights protest at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, when American track and field sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who finished first and third in the 200 meters, respectively, raised their fists in black gloves during the medals ceremony to protest against racism. It also is about the repercussions Carlos and Smith faced in subsequent years for their action.
The twist to the play is it is just as much about Australian sprinter Peter Norman, who finished second in the race and supported Smith and Carlos in their protest during the ceremony. For that Norman, who was white, faced repercussions in his homeland that were just as harsh.
Norman remained close friends with Smith and Carlos for the rest of his life. Smith and Carlos did not remain friends. The play is about that, too.
“The Nineteenth,” written by Kemp Powers, is a brilliant piece of work. It’s about an important event in our nation’s history. It is about racism and evil. But it’s also about doing the right thing when you know you’re going to pay the price for doing so. And it, ultimately, is about friendship.
Because it deals with civil rights and black history, and because there’s a bit of swearing in the play, a teacher who took high-schoolers to such a performance, or had the class read a book about such subject matter, in Florida, Texas or many other states, would be subject to firing.
That’s the way our country is going, as extreme right-wingers take over many states. They want discussions and readings about civil rights, black history, slavery, women’s rights, social protests, gender identity and more to be eliminated from school classrooms, from Kindergarten to college. They want certain books and plays and movies to be banned from curriculums. They want literature, history and the arts, and the minds of our young people, to be whitewashed.
Educators such as the woman who took the teens to see “The Nineteenth” know the positive effects that seeing such a play will have on young people. Not only will they learn about an important event in American history that they probably knew little to nothing about, they’ll learn about the sacrifices that have to be made at times to do the right thing.
The teens absolutely loved the play. They, audibly at times, reacted to what was happening on stage. Yes, sometimes they reacted a bit too audibly, but they are young and enthusiastic, and I assume some had never been to a play before, so they might not have fully grasped the decorum. They will learn, though, because they’re young and they’re sponges. That’s why it’s wonderful they were at the play.
I’d seen a group of high school students, again mostly minority and again led by a teacher, attend the stage performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird” in Tucson a few months ago. Again, the kids loved every minute of it, and seemed to fully grasp the message of the play, which is adapted from the classic novel that is often atop book-banning lists.
The sad thing is there is a fervent movement to stop the teaching of works such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” in Arizona, and to fire teachers who do so. Some of the actions of that literature-banning movement have not yet become law in the state, but the efforts to keep young people from seeing and reading things that will make them think, consider and maybe reconsider are still going full-throttle.
For many in this country, ignorance is bliss.
But it’s still ignorance.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.