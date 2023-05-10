LIFE OUT HERE: Ride share saves America

I’ve become increasingly convinced that ride-share drivers may be the key to healing our fractured nation.
When we travel via airline, and generally when we go to downtown Tucson – which is a fun place but lacking in decent parking – we use ride-share services, usually Lyft. Sometimes the drivers don’t want to talk, which is fine. We can, and will, ride silently. Many drivers, however, do want to chat, and in talking with such folks it’s easy to see why America was great and why it could be great again.
As anyone who knows me will tell you, I’m a gabber. I won’t force myself on anyone conversationally, but it someone wants to talk about almost anything, I will engage … animatedly.
Over the weekend we went to downtown Tucson, and our driver was a longtime Army soldier, soon to retire from the service. He works as a ride-share driver to supplement his income.
Since I spent years covering the military, mostly the Army, as a newspaper reporter, we had lots to talk about and had many shared points of reference, including drunken PT (physical training), some of the crappy towns surrounding military bases, and nightmare military commanders. Our driver was a good, smart guy and it was a pleasure talking with him.
Other drivers have been delighted to find out my wife speaks Spanish, and shocked that I do, too. That usually makes for a fun trip. We’ve ridden with, and talked to, a couple avowed Trump haters. One of those two got on such a roll we hardly couldn’t get in a word edgewise. We’ve ridden with recent immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, all gracious gentlemen and gentlewomen.
We rode with a woman who talked extensively about her love life, or pathetic lack thereof. She was hilarious. It was like hearing a standup comedy act. I rode with a driver who talked about how proud she was of her son for finally kicking drugs and becoming a drug counselor. We rode with a person who was either the world’s most muscular woman or a man in the process of becoming the world’s most muscular woman.
We rode with a guy who talked extensively about his love for the Dallas Cowboys. He hardly took a breath in talking about his Cowboys. This fella, well, he loved “them Cowboys.”
We’ve ridden with more than a few drivers who gave us valuable tips and recommendations about the cities we were visiting. We’ve ridden with a few drivers in Tucson who told us about the old days in Tucson, back when it was a small town that people couldn’t wait to leave, as opposed to what it is now, a place growing like wildfire where natives want to stay.
Many ride-share drivers are retired and supplementing their incomes. Others have day jobs and do ride-share driving to add to their finances. For some, being a ride-share driver is their only job. For others, young and old, I get the impression it’s something to do, a way to be out and about, meeting and talking to people. I particularly like those drivers.
What becomes apparent if one talks to enough ride-share drivers is that Americans, of all colors and shades, of all ages and political persuasions, immigrants and natives, are wonderful people. They are smart, they are caring, they are funny and they are mostly well-informed. We would be less divided as a country if those running this nation weren’t trying to split us into opposing camps for their own political expediency.
Anyone who thinks America is not the vibrant, bountiful and generally special country it once was needs to start talking to ride-share drivers.
They are proof positive of how great we still can be.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.