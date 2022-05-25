LIFE OUT HERE: Sex lives of others

For the regressives, it’s all about the sex lives of others.
Some folks often refer to me, derisively, as a “progressive.” I’ll accept that moniker, though, if I can refer to the folks on the other side as “regressives.” If we as progressives want progress in our society, than those opposing us must want our society to regress, so they must be regressives, right?
Regressives want us to go back to a time when “America was great”: when it was OK to mock and discriminate against homosexuals, when it was hunky-dory to not allow people to marry a person of another race, when it was fine and dandy to segregate and discriminate against people of color, when it was okey-dokey and lawful for a man to slap his wife and his kids silly if they got out of line, when it was kosher to have organized prayers in schools even if those prayers went against the religions of some students in the schools, when it was copasetic that women didn’t have birth control and if they got pregnant they had to take the pregnancy to term, even if pregnancy of that 13-year-old was the result of a rape by twisted, old Uncle Cecil.
One of the big heroes of the regressives is Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and the draft of his opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade appears to have a majority of the mostly conservative Supreme Court behind it. If this reversal happens, it will open the door to the legality of abortion being decided on a state-by-state basis, although some states are considering laws that call for prosecution of women who leave their states for an abortion upon their return to their home states.
This overturning of Roe V. Wade would allow Congress to pass a nationwide ban on abortion if the regressives take control of Congress, something Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Lily Pad) has conceded could happen. Many states are also considering, when Roe v. Wade is overturned, banning emergency contraception and IUDs.
I am anti-abortion, as I’ve made clear over the years, but because I’m anti-abortion I’m radically pro-birth control. I think the best way to have fewer abortions is to have birth control options and training available at all turns, everywhere from schools to community centers to shopping malls.
Regressives, however, don’t support this concept because they hate the idea of people having sex outside of marriage. In the cases of some of the most extreme regressives, they believe married people should only have sex with the intent of producing offspring, which means all couples in their late 40s and beyond could never have sex again because they certainly aren’t producing babies from such couplings.
Michigan state Senate candidate Jacky Eubanks, a hardcore regressive supported by Donald Trump, said recently: “People believe that birth control–it’s better, like you said, oh, because then you won’t get pregnant and you won’t need to have an abortion. But I think it gives people the false sense of security that they can have consequence-free sex, and that’s not true and that’s not correct. Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage.”
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, one of the nation’s most outspoken regressives, said recently that she believes the Supreme Court ruling from 1965 that struck down state bans on birth control is “constitutionally unsound.”
If Alito’s draft ruling is approved by the Supreme Court, it essentially undermines the right to privacy that underpins many of the rights granted by the Supreme Court in recent decades: the right to interracial marriage, the right to homosexual marriage and the right to birth control.
All of those rights involve who we are having sex with. Yes, regressives are obsessed with other people’s sex lives.
To speculate why would only be mean.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadrunner.com
