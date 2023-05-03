LIFE OUT HERE: Shoot first America

A teen boy you don’t know knocks on your door, you shoot him.
A teen girl you don’t know wrongly opens your car door while you’re in it, you shoot the girl, and her friend.
A car full of young people you don’t know pulls into your driveway to turn around, you shoot into the car.
Your neighbor asks you to stop shooting your semiautomatic rifle in your yard because it is waking up the baby in your neighbors’ house, you take your semiautomatic rifle next door and shoot multiple people in the head.
That’s how we increasingly deal with folks in America these days. We shoot first and don’t ask questions, even after blood is spilled.
I recently took a flight from San Diego to Tucson. On the flight was a tiny middle-aged guy, maybe 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, wearing a National Rifle Association vinyl jacket and an NRA ballcap with a picture of crossed pistols on the front and a provocative inscription about what he would do if someone tried to take his guns.
I wanted to say something to the strutting little rooster, because that’s how I am, but I knew in these times if I did so I might get shot. You can bet the guy had guns and ammo in his checked luggage. I had checked luggage, too. There was a chance he would have come looking for me, locked and loaded after he got his bag, then claimed some stand-your-ground bull crap after he shot me. Nothing makes a little man big better than a gun, right? So I took my Pop’s frequent advice and kept my big mouth shut.
One gun lover recently gave me a hard time about writing about how much I loved visiting Tombstone, Ariz., the site of the legendary Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, when I believe in gun control.
I’m an Old West history buff, though. What I explained to him is many lawmen in those times, including the Mastersons and the Earps, believed in gun control and insisted on disarming people when they came into Dodge City, Tombstone and other Western towns. That sometimes led to confrontations with deadly consequences, including the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which was a result of Morgan Earp trying to disarm the “Cowboys.”
People often glorify the Old West, when many men walked around with pistols on their hips, and long for a return to those times. Anyone who visits Boot Hill, the Old West cemetery in Tombstone, can find ample evidence of how horrific gun violence was in those times. That evidence is in the graves of man after man, shot down by the bullets of others.
I’ve come a long way in my acceptance of guns. My attitude these days is if you believe you need a shotgun or pistol to protect your family, go for it, as long as you store the guns safely and away from children and the mentally ill. The other side, however, only becomes more extreme. More and more states are approving concealed-carry and open-carry laws, often without background checks and without safety training.
Basically, any nut or angry creep can get any kind of gun in many states and carry it with him almost anywhere he goes. The person who recently walked into the Christian school in Nashville strapped with two loaded semiautomatic rifles and a pistol broke no Tennessee laws until that person started shooting.
That’s where we’re going in this country. We have a problem with our former school, we shoot the students and the staff. We have an issue with people of a certain ethnicity of people or certain religion, we shoot those people. We get mad at our neighbor, we shoot him.
For many in America these days, guns, increasingly, are the answer.
That’s why guns, increasingly, are the problem.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
