LIFE OUT HERE: So sad to see

I am not a schadenfreude kind of guy. I find no happiness in the tough times or hard luck of others.
Mitch McConnell and Rudy Giuliani had rough weeks last week.
McConnell, the 81-year-old U.S. senator from Kentucky and the Senate minority leader, froze for more than 30 seconds while addressing reporters last week. It was the second such public “freezing” incident in recent weeks.
It was hard to watch. McConnell suffered a concussion in a fall a few months ago, and his freezing up might be related to that. Having had several concussions in my life – thanks mostly to football but also to the right fist of one of my older brothers – I know how slow the brain is to recover from a concussion.
Age probably has played an issue in McConnell’s continuing issues. I’m 64, and I’ve experienced in recent years how much longer it takes to recover from every illness, ailment and injury. A muscle pull that lasted for two weeks lasts two months now. A hard day these days takes the body down for a day, or even two days, more than it did a decade or two ago.
I have a lot less sympathy for Giuliani, who last week pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to his role in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, lost a judgment in a civil lawsuit in which he was accused of defaming two Georgia election workers, and was featured in a story in Rolling Stone magazine in which it was alleged federal investigators were probing whether he frequently was inebriated when giving advice to Donald Trump as Trump fought the results of the 2020 election.
Remember that a couple decades ago, Guiliani was known as “America’s mayor” after the 9/11 attacks on New York City. Most agreed Giuliani served honorably during that crisis and in the months and years that followed. He then became the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination before falling to the wayside.
Frankly, I don’t like the politics of McConnell or Giuliani. The shenanigans McConnell pulled to keep President Obama from putting another justice on the Supreme Court were despicable, as were the shenanigans he pulled that allowed Trump to appoint another Supreme Court justice in a tiny amount of time before Trump left office. McConnell’s smarmy attitude in triumph made those actions even more unsavory.
Still, McConnell has never been considered a terrible guy, even by his opponents. President Biden considers him a close friend. McConnell is just, quite simply, the ultimate political operator.
Giuliani, however, has long been known for a mean streak, one that is often race-tinged. Ninety percent of those detained in his “stop and frisk” policy while he was New York City mayor were Black or Latino. Much of his focus regarding alleged irregularities in the 2020 election was aimed at largely Black areas and largely Black precincts. The two election workers who won the defamation verdict against Giuliani last week were Black.
Giuliani’s life cart was already teetering before he hitched it to Trump. Then it went completely off-track. A once-respected man became a figure of scorn, as he raved about nonsense about conspiracies while hair dye streamed down the sides of his face. And while McConnell walks away from criticism with a wry smile on his face, Giuliani, 79, rages in response, calling names and making scurrilous charges.
Still, I wish Giuliani would do better, would take time to gather himself, clean himself up and redeem his reputation, at least a bit, in his later years.
If he could deal with his issues with the dignity that McConnell has been dealing with his, Giuliani might regain at least a tad of respect.
Bret Kofford is a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.