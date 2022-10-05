LIFE OUT HERE: Spinach might help

After turning my head and coughing, the doctor performing the physicals for varsity football players, who also happened to be my pediatrician, looked at my pudgy body and said, “Have you been working out at all?”
I responded that I’d been running every day, lifting weights regularly and was more than ready for Hell Week.
“OK. If you say so,” he said after giving a couple more glances to my flabby pecs and the significant roll around my waste, much to the delight of my raucously laughing teammates/friends.
I’ve never been thin. I outweighed my brothers, who are three and four years older, by the time I was 14. I weighed 188 pounds when I took that physical as an incoming high school senior. I weighed somewhere between 188 and 199 pounds through most of my adult life. At 5 foot 10, that’s not obese, but it is overweight. And I exercised throughout my adult life, playing basketball regularly and only stopping for surgeries/recoveries, playing tennis regularly for about 20 years, and walking and biking routinely, too. But I remained chunky, because I love food and am naturally, well… robust.
All my siblings were built like my mom’s side of the family and were naturally thin. I took after my Pop’s side of the family, and the truth is even the thinnest ones on that side of the family were chubbies.
So among my naturally thing siblings, I always was the “fat” one, and my siblings reinforced that perception with me on a daily basis. While my siblings were either bony or wiry, I was big of rear and always had a roll around my waist. Any muscles I might have had in my upper body were hidden under a layer of blubber.
I went through a tremendous growth spurt from age 11 to 14, going from the shortest kid in class to above average. Most kids growing taller that fast would thin out. I didn’t. My love handles and big butt remained. (I never grew any taller after that growth spurt, either.)
I was in the mid-190s weight-wise when I started losing weight about 15 years ago. I think I started dropping pounds because of my daily dog-walking, stationary-bicycle regimen. My eating habits slowly got better, too.
My weight has steadily decreased over the last decade and a half. I now weigh 174 pounds. Stomach problems probably contributed a bit to the weight loss, but mostly it’s been exercising and eating healthier.
As I hit my 60s, I decided that being thinner wasn’t enough. I wanted to buff up. I wanted something I’d never had: upper-body muscles. If I was going to be an old man, I was going to be a buff old man, I said to myself.
For the last year I’ve been doing 400 sit-ups, 300 push-ups and 300 trunk twists every day. In the last six months, I’ve added a thrice-weekly weightlifting regimen. Along with continuing the daily dog-walking and stationary-biking routine, I added a swimming workout three days a week.
And the result is… I still have no upper-body muscles. I feel stronger, but there’s no outward evidence that such is the case. And those love handles I’ve had since toddlerhood? Still hanging with me, those old friends are. The only six-pack I have is some fine Moto Sonora beer in my fridge. (Thanks. I’m here every Wednesday.)
Maybe I need to take that testosterone supplement that Frank Thomas and Doug Flutie promote so much on TV. It seems to work both on Frank’s muscles and Flutie’s mullet, and I could use help with both.
Experts say it is harder for men to build muscle after age 50, but it can be done. It just takes much more work.
I’ve been doing the work, but my muscles, or lack thereof, have yet to get the notice.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and retired university teacher. He can be reached at bmkoffod@outlook.com
