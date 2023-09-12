LIFE OUT HERE: Still Van the Man

Sometimes the people you’ve loved your entire life let you down.
The first little vinyl 45 record I bought was “Domino” by Van Morrison. I would play “Domino” over and over on our record player lodged atop our TV console. I would dance wildly to “Domino,” much to the chagrin of my siblings. I was 11 years old.
I’ve been a Van Morrison fanatic ever since, about 54 years. Through my new wave, roots rock and alternative country stages, whenever anyone would ask me who my favorite musical artist was, I would say, unabashedly, “Van Morrison.” We had a Van song, “Somone Like You,” sung at our wedding.
I believe Van Morrison may be the best singer ever in popular music, and I think he’s one of the best songwriters ever too. Van’s music covers an incredible breadth. What other musician can be heard on pop, rock, oldies, adult contemporary, rhythm and blues, jazz, folk and Irish music radio stations/streaming services?
Yes, Van made some obnoxious, stupid remarks about COVID and the lockdowns, but as a friend and fellow Van fanatic put it, Van’s like your crazy old uncle. He says idiotic things, but you love the old guy anyway, because he’s great in so many other ways.
When the opportunity came to again see Van, now 78, I had to go. I’d attended his concerts a few times before, and one never knows how Van, ever cantankerous, might perform.
At one concert he was like a zombie, standing at the microphone and singing animatedly but hardly moving while staring blankly into the distance. Another time he had great fun, singing with gusto, lustily playing the harmonica and saxophone and interacting playfully with his band members. He’s never interacted with the audience much when I’ve seen him, as Van doesn’t do the usual patter with the crowd. You won’t exactly hear, “What’s up, San Diego?” when you see Van.
When Van started his set recently in San Diego with covers of old spirituals and blues songs, few in attendance seemed surprised. Yes, there were cries for “Gloria” and “Moondance” between songs – surprisingly, no calls for “Brown Eyed Girl” – but most people patiently waited for Van to start playing some of his countless hits.
More old spirituals and blues covers were played, along with a country song or two, but still no “Wild Night,” no “Jackie Wilson Said,” no “And It Stoned Me.” The band was tight, Van’s voice was as strong, soulful and totally Van as ever, and Van played the living crap out of the sax and harmonica. The cries for “Gloria” and “Moondance” became even louder, but Van and his band kept playing covers of blues and spiritual classics instead of “Tupelo Honey” or even a more recent hit such as “Days Like This.”
Still, there was respect from the crowd (which had a surprising number of young people). After all, it was Van, who, with Neil Young, Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan, is one of the living legends of music. As I told my wife, “If anyone has earned the right to play exactly what he wants, it’s Van Morrison.”
Not until more than an hour a half into the concert did Van play one of his classics, the much-loved “Into the Mystic.” I cried when he played “Into the Mystic.” I don’t apologize for that. Van followed with a swing-jazz tempo version of his hit ballad “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” that might not have been immediately recognizable to some, and followed with a lengthy version of “Gloria,” one of his early hits.
Then Van walked off the stage.
Some audience members seemed baffled, but I think most folks realized Van’s a mercurial old coot and you get what you get from him. What we got that night was a legend doing exactly what he wanted to do.
And even if we were a tad disappointed, we still loved him with all our hearts.
Bret Kofford is a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.