LIFE OUT HERE: Take a good look

“Look in the damn mirror!”
A friend I grew up with had the highest standards for girls, and later women, he hoped to date. Those potential romantic partners had to be smart, they had to be socially aware, but more than anything, they had to be beyond beautiful. They, in fact, had to be absolute knockouts.
My friend was often baffled that he couldn’t find a suitable mate. He was dumbfounded that the smart, socially aware, beautiful women weren’t all that interested in him.
The truth is my friend had a face only a mother, with glaucoma, could love. Those of us who knew and loved him wanted to tell him, “Look in the damn mirror!” I know I, in fact, hinted at it a number of times. Either he never did look in his mirror, or his mirror lied to him, because he maintained those remarkably high standards, which meant he never found a life partner.
Former President Donald Trump often refers to other people as “fat.” Trump has called Rosie O’Donnell, Kim Kardashian, Chris Christie, Jennifer Lopez, and a former Miss Universe, among others, fat. According to reports, Trump frequently refers to his likely toughest opponent for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as “fat.”
Someone needs to tell Trump, “Look in the damn mirror.” Trump calling DeSantis fat would be like me calling Michael Jordan bald.
Trump does a decent job of covering his obesity when he’s wearing a business suit, but when he’s wearing a polo shirt, on the golf course or elsewhere, it is immediately obvious how heavy Trump is. Trump claims to weigh about 240, but it is obvious, at 6-foot-2, he is at or above three bills.
Trump was the heaviest American president other William Howard Taft. Taft was 350 pounds. The story often told, but never verified, was that Taft was so huge he once got stuck in a bathtub. If I were a Trump advisor, I would tell him to not venture into a regular-sized bathtub, because the Jaws of Life might be needed to extricate him. I also would tell him to, “Look in the damn mirror!”
Rapper Kanye West and his buddy, right-wing zealot Nick Fuentes, who both dined and talked with Trump in Florida last week, are avowed anti-Semites, Hitler fans and Nazi sympathizers. Fuentes is also a white supremacist, white nationalist and a Holocaust denier.
Someone needs to tell West and Fuentes to, “Look in the damn mirror!” West is Black and Fuentes is part Hispanic, which is obvious because, well, his name is Fuentes. If the white supremacists and white nationalists ever take over, West and Fuentes will be dispatched, in one way or another, quite rapidly.
A couple weeks ago I was in line at the movie theater and two elderly people in front of me were taking forever to order at the snack bar. The man couldn’t hear well, so he couldn’t respond to the clerk’s inquiries, and the woman couldn’t make up her mind about what she wanted to order. This lack of progress went on for several minutes, much to my frustration. “Damn old people,” I thought. OK, I might have muttered it under my breath, too … although the old man wouldn’t have heard me anyway.
I eventually gave up and went to the restroom to do my business before the movie started, figuring I could pick up the snacks afterward. The old folks had to be done by then, right?
As I washed my hands, I looked up and looked at myself in the mirror.
“Damn,” I thought. “Look at that old man staring back at me.”
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter who was a full-time instructor teaching classes in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley before retiring. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
