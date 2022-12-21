LIFE OUT HERE: Thanks for the stupidity

The song should have gone, “Mamas don’t let you babies grow up to be Raiders.”
The Cowboys are fine. The Cowboys usually have winning teams. The Cowboys don’t drive their fans bonkers every season ... or every game.
As I watched my Raiders on Sunday blow yet another big lead in the second half, the television broadcast showed kids in elaborate, fanciful Raider gear flexing, huffing and puffing and cheering for the Raiders. And I thought the parents of those poor waifs needed some crucial advice.
“There is still innocence there,” I wanted to tell the parents. “Don’t subject those children to the life of misery I and millions of other Raider fans have suffered throughout our lifetimes. I can’t do anything about my situation at this point in my life. I’m stuck with this existence. But save your children before it’s too late.”
The Raiders are based in Las Vegas now, but the loyalty of Raider fanatics never wanes, no matter where the team is housed. Whether in Oakland or La-La-Land, back in Oaktown or in Sin City, we love our boys in silver and black. And we suffer horribly from that love most fall Sundays.
This week was no different. The Raiders had a 17-3 lead at halftime against the New England Patriots, the only other NFL team for which I have even an ounce of affection. As has been the case several times this season, the Raiders blew the lead in the second half, through passive offensive calls and moronic mistakes. The Patriots took the lead 24-17 as the game moved toward a close.
Then something strange happened. The Raiders, for once in history, benefited from a bad call from the refs and were awarded a touchdown on a long bomb, which tied the game with only a few seconds left.
It looked like the game was going to overtime, and that takes a few minutes to set up, so I decided to take the dogs for a quick walk while all of that came together. Then I would be back in time to watch the Raiders finish blowing yet another game.
When we got home from the walk, I noticed the game broadcast was over. I checked my phone and saw that the Raiders had somehow won the game in regulation.
I checked the highlights being shown on TV and saw the Raiders had won, not lost, the game on the single most idiotic play in the history of sports.
The Patriots, coached by Bill Belichick, the smartest football coach ever – at least until this week – could have taken the ball after the kickoff, taken a knee and taken the game into overtime, where the Patriots had at least an 80% chance of winning, because they were playing the Raiders.
Instead, a Patriot running back broke a long run, and when he was encircled by Raiders, pitched the ball to fellow Patriot Jakobi Meyers (he should have Jacoby & Meyers sue his parents for giving him that name), who pitched the ball to Raider Chandler Jones, who stiff-armed to the ground Patriot quarterback Mack Jones (no relation to Chandler Jones, or Chandler Bing) and ran for a game-winning touchdown as time expired in regulation play.
Does this make up for the worst officiating call in football history, the “tuck rule” decision that robbed a game from the Raiders and handed it to the Pats in 2001? No. because that was a playoff game and started the legend of Tom Brady and his always perfect hair. Does it make up for yet another frustrating Raider season plagued by countless blown games? No, because even this win against a team the Raiders are competing with for a playoff spot doesn’t make the playoff chances for the Raiders much better.
Does it lessen the suffering of those of us who love and live for the Raiders?
Maybe just a little, but I still urge loving parents to steadfastly keep their kids away from silver and black.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus at San Diego State University Imperial Valley.
