LIFE OUT HERE: That always returning relative

The mindset is like the one many people have about certain family members’ annual visits: you can’t wait for those relatives to arrive, because you love those relatives, but you know those family members are going to raise all kinds of hell and havoc once they get there.
That’s how Tucsonans feel about their thunderstorm season, known locally as “monsoon.” Yes, not “the monsoon,” but just “monsoon.”
Local television stations and publications herald the imminent arrival of monsoon and have contests where people guess the rainfall total for monsoon that year. Weathercasters predict and fret about when monsoon will arrive, how strong monsoon will be and how long monsoon will stay.
Then monsoon arrives and all hell breaks loose. Roads, streets and alleys are flooded by heavy downpours, and people, cars and animals get swept away. Lightning takes out power systems and starts fires, including multiple wildfires. Thunder booms, scaring people and dogs. High winds knock over trees that fall onto buildings and cars. Structures, particularly flimsier ones such as certain mobile homes, get ripped apart, flipped or both.
Drivers pull to the side of the road because of high winds and low visibility. Streets and roads are closed because of flooding and fallen power poles and trees. People are without power service for multiple days at a time … during the middle of the Arizona summer.
Yet people in Tucson look forward with gleeful anticipation to the arrival of monsoon every year, which officially starts June 15 and runs through September.
Here’s why, from what I understand: monsoon, despite the hell it raises, keeps the Tucson area greener than most desert areas. Monsoon keeps the groundwater table high. Monsoon provides a temporary respite from the scorching summer heat. When a monsoon thunderstorm hits, a 106-degree, sunny day can, within minutes, be converted to an 85-degree day filled with dark skies, thunder, lightning and torrential rain.
Monsoon arrived late this year, the latest in history, according to locals, both on the news and around our neighborhood. When it finally showed up a couple weeks ago, it came 'fixin’ to raise some serious hell,' as my friends in the South would say.
Every evening for the last two weeks it started clouding up around 6 p.m. as storms moved in from the south, the east, or both. By about 7:30 p.m. the rain, wind, thunder and lightning started. Almost every evening our nightly walks with our dogs have been cancelled because lightning has been striking within a few miles.
A few days ago, we had a corker, a whopper, a humdinger of a storm. A sunny day was suddenly blitzkriegged by 60-plus-mph gusts that tore down at least two huge, deeply rooted trees in our area. Those winds were quickly followed by a pounding hailstorm with hail with a diameter of 50-center pieces. The hailstorm lasted about 20 minutes and was followed by a torrential, nearly blinding downpour which lasted about 40 minutes.
Power poles were toppled around Tucson by that storm, and power was off for many hours in many neighborhoods. Streets and arroyos flooded. People living in an apartment complex had to abandon their units because a 100-foot tree was ripped from its roots and fell through their roofs. A piece of a neighbor’s roof ended up in my backyard, and a little office down the street lost much of its roof.
The whole thing was wild and a bit scary. Much hell and havoc were raised.
But it was kind of fun.
Like all Tucsonans, I now know all the trouble monsoon causes when that old family member visits.
I’m guessing, though, that I’ll miss monsoon when monsoon leaves and I’ll eventually find myself longing for monsoon to return.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and emeritus lecturer in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
