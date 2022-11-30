LIFE OUT HERE: The aches of loss

Frank Garcia was my brother-in-law and my friend. Frank was smart, funny and caring. Frank, a reader who followed the news, was fluent in two languages and could wax eloquent on countless subjects, from national and international events to sports.
At family gatherings, I usually sat with Frank, because I enjoyed our conversations and his wry sense of humor. My nickname for Frank was “The Frank One,” because Frank did not hesitate to tell you exactly what he thought about many things, and he always did so in great detail.
They say some people can talk a blue streak. Frank could talk a Joe DiMaggio 56-straight-games-with-a-hit streak. Once we were in a car traveling back to the Imperial Valley from a family vacation in Big Bear – Frank talked nonstop, hardly taking a breath, from Big Bear to Brawley. That was OK with me though, because Frank had intriguing, and often humorous, opinions on any number of life subjects. And I just enjoyed his company.
Another of my brothers-in-law, Marty Kinard, was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. We could just look at each other across a crowded room and make each other laugh, and we did so often. Marty, a former high school and college baseball star, spent much of his free time coaching and helping develop young baseball players in and around his hometown of Orangeburg, S.C. One of the players he coached and helped develop was longtime New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Marty was proud to say.
Marty had a devastating stroke seven years ago that left him paralyzed on one side of his body. He and I thereafter communicated regularly through Facebook Messenger and over the phone. We talked about sports and family and relentlessly made fun of each other about our affections for mostly hapless teams. Sometimes we would be laughing so hard we wouldn’t be able to talk for a couple minutes.
My Uncle Sam was my mother’s older brother. I loved telling people that while all Americans have one Uncle Sam, I always had two.
Despite coming from a broken home, my Uncle Sam had an incredible life. He served in World War II, played college basketball, graduated from Stanford University, lived all over the world during his career as an engineer, married my Aunt Shirley (another one of my favorite people ever), raised four children, was a champion sailor, played tennis into his 90s, did extensive genealogy research about his family on the internet and wrote his autobiography. Uncle Sam was a classy guy, a consummate gentleman like we rarely see anymore.
My brother-in-law Frank died Sunday at age 75 from complications from diabetes after decades of valiant struggle against the ravages of the disease. My brother-in-law Marty died of complications from his stroke at age 62 a few months ago. My Uncle Sam died of old age a couple weeks ago at age 99, just a few months short of his 100th birthday. One of Uncle Sam’s daughters, my beloved cousin Saundra, said Uncle Sam’s body just plain wore out.
People say the hardest part of getting old is the bodily aches and pains that get worse with age. With psoriatic arthritis combined with a body battered from a decade of competitive football and more than five decades of recreational and competitive basketball, I probably have more aches and pains than most people who are nearly 64 years old. I have a right hamstring rupture that hasn’t healed in 10 years. My neck is always stiff and usually sore, my lower back aches often, and my hands hurt most of the time.
But those aches don’t compare to the pain in my mind and heart from losing the people I love.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter who retired in August from his job as a lecturer at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
