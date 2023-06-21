LIFE OUT HERE: The folks at the curb

Imagine putting your life’s savings into a home in say, beautiful, coastal Santa Cruz, and just when you get settled into your dream home, Rick and Martha, people you don’t know, show up in their battered RV and set up on the curb in front of your $1.2 million house and stay not just for a day or two but for months or years.
This is happening in desirable locales around California, according to people I know who are familiar with such places. Folks who live in recreational vehicles just show up in good neighborhoods and set up, well, not shop but house.
This is a great deal for those living in the RVs. You don’t have to pay the fees charged in mobile home parks. You get to live in a lovely place without paying taxes or worrying about things such as trimming the bougainvillea. And if the neighborhood starts going downhill, you can just crank up the engine on the old wreck and move to a better ‘hood.
For the people who own the house, it’s not quite as idyllic. Suddenly folks you don’t know are living at your curb, making noise, blocking your view, maybe having friends over for several Miller High Lifes a few nights a week.
I would not be at all surprised if Rick and Martha and various other folks living in RVs in front of the homes of others knock on the front doors of the homeowners and ask for WiFi passwords. After all, they are living, more or less, on the property, right?
There are blocks in Santa Cruz where there are several RVs that seem to be semi-permanently parked streetside. What can the homeowners do about it? I guess they could call the police and cite violation of some parking code, but I don’t think the police would rush out to deal with such situations in these troubled times. And in some of these more-desirable spots, kicking one RV-living family from your curb might just open the space for another RV family who are much worse impromptu neighbors.
I had to deal with something similar in my neighborhood in my last winter in Imperial. Suddenly, a huge RV was sitting on the curb on the side of the house. I thought maybe the folks inhabiting the contraption were visiting a neighbor, so early on I just sort of ignored the behemoth in the window. Our dogs barked at the folks on the other side of the fence when they started staying there, but the canines soon got used to the presence of the people and a mobile home that seemed no longer mobile.
After a few weeks, though, it appeared the folks in the RV didn’t know anyone in the neighborhood and weren’t going anywhere for a while. They seemed to have just found a neighborhood they liked. They seemed to enjoy the shade of my trees and the general atmosphere of our nice little neighborhood, the atmosphere those of us who actually lived there had cultivated for decades.
I thought about calling the police or a city code enforcement officer, but I wasn’t sure what they could do. And the truth is our new neighbors didn’t seem like bad folks. Yeah, they stayed up later than we did and tended to talk a bit loudly late at night, but all in all they were good neighbors, as far as not-actual neighbors went.
After about six weeks the people fired up the RV and left the neighborhood without as much as a toodle-oo. The beautiful Imperial Valley winter was ending, and the horribly hot summer weather was heading our way. Our RV neighbors likely had decided to go somewhere more temperate and tolerable for the summer. Heck, they may have headed for somewhere great in the summer.
They might have been headed for Santa Cruz.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
