LIFE OUT HERE: The gift of a book

A small act of kindness can change a person’s life completely. That’s exactly what happened to me on my 11th birthday.
I only had one birthday party as a kid, because my mom was my mom. My mother insisted that no more than eight kids would be invited to that one birthday party, which was on my 11th birthday.
One of the people invited was my friend Steve. Steve was a popular kid, smart, funny and athletic. I was overjoyed he decided to attend.
When I opened my presents, though, Steve, and maybe his mom, who probably picked out the present, let me down. When you were turning 11 way back in the ancient times of the late 1960s, you wanted fun things for your birthday: a basketball, a sissy bar for your bike, maybe the game “Operation.”
Steve, though, gave me a book. I had nothing against books and had loved reading since I taught myself to read at age 3 by reading the backs of baseball cards. But a person could have gotten 20 packs of baseball cards for the price of one hardcover book, right?
Still, because I was raised right, I faked that I liked the present Steve gave me. I then put the book aside and had fun with the presents more immediately appealing to a sports- and game-loving 11-year-old.
Because my birthday is Dec. 18, it runs up against Christmas vacation. Soon the more immediately appealing birthday presents lost their novelty. My older brothers didn’t want to hang around with their weird little brother, and while I loved my little sister, she could be annoying.
Frankly, I was bored. So I picked up the book and started reading.
The book was “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London. I was transported.
It’s the story of a dog who misses his life with his beloved master after he is stolen and turned into an Alaskan sled dog. The dog, Buck, survives a cruel and dangerous life as he adapts to his primitive circumstances.
I already was a dog person through and through, and this story of love and heartache, perseverance and bravery, made me think, hope and cry.
I said to myself while reading the book, “I want to tell stories like this one. I want to be a writer.” Knowing that Jack London grew up not far from where I was raised encouraged me to think that yes, I could do it, too.
I had always received praise for my writing from teachers, but now I savored that praise. I would take any writing assignment I received as far as it could go. Other kids, and maybe a couple teachers, thought I was weird, but I didn’t care.
Basically, I’ve made my living from writing my entire adult life. I’ve been a writer, an editor, a writing teacher and a writing consultant. I’ve loved the life writing has given me. And Steve was the one who provided the initial impetus.
Steve and I remained close friends through high school. I ran into Steve about 12 to 15 years ago at a restaurant in Huntington Beach, where he’d been a police officer for decades. We talked for several minutes, and I told Steve the story about his gift of “The Call of the Wild” and how it had changed my life.
Steve just smiled that sly, knowing Steve smile.
Steve died of a heart attack a couple weeks ago. Those close to him said he actually died, slowly, from a broken heart after one of his sons died. Those of us who knew and loved Steve have heartache now, too.
I wish I’d had one more chance to thank Steve for giving me that great book.
I wish I’d had one more chance to thank Steve for being a great friend.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.