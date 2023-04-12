LIFE OUT HERE: The great comparison

Last week U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) did what many of us who love Donald Trump dearly do on a regular basis. She compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.
Many of us in the Make America Great Again crowd would agree, though, that such a comparison is not fair … to Donald Trump.
Yes, Donald Trump and Jesus Christ were persecuted unjustly by non-believers and heretics. In that way, they are quite similar. After that, the comparison leans heavily toward Trump. Even though it’s obvious to many, let’s point on why to the doltish, demonic Democrats out there:
Jesus was crucified alongside thieves and brought one of those thieves to salvation. Trump hangs out with white-collar wheeler-dealers and appointed some of those sharp operators to his cabinet to help Trump run the country perfectly.
Jesus associated with Mary Magdalene, a prostitute, but did not have carnal relations with her because it would have been a sin. Trump not only associated with female adult entertainers while he was married, he took advantage of his wealth and power -- as a real man should -- and had sex with such women.
Jesus wore shabby sandals. Trump wears $990 Gucci loafers.
Jesus wore homemade robes and tunics. Trump wears $7,000 suits.
Jesus didn’t bother much with his hair because he was too busy “saving souls.” Trump spends $70,000 and endless hours a year on his hairdo, and damn it looks sharp, right?
Jesus loved the poor. Trump said, “I love the poorly educated.”
Jesus said God loved all His creatures. Trump doesn’t like animals.
Jesus said, “If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.” Trump punches back, rhetorically speaking. Actually, most of the time he punches first. And he kicks his rivals when they are down, too, just to make the point he shouldn’t be messed with.
Jesus didn’t use indoor plumbing. Heck, Jesus didn’t even know about indoor plumbing. Trump has a gold-plated toilet in his gigantic New York City penthouse. (The great man goes in style, yo.)
Jesus said, “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s.” Trump said he is too “smart” to pay taxes.
Jesus said, “Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another.” Trump boasts ceaselessly, as he should because he is the greatest, about everything from perfect phone calls to his incredible intellect to how beautifully he plays golf.
Jesus said of his persecutors, from the cross, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing.” Trump attacks his despicable prosecutors/persecutors, correctly calling such slimy characters “animals,” “perverts” and “maniacs.”
Jesus was against lying. Trump believes in “alternative facts.”
Jesus was against philandering. Trump has fooled around on all his wives, but that is justified because he is so rich and handsome that hot women throw themselves at him.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.” Trump said, “I’d like to punch him in the face, I’ll tell ya.”
Jesus said, “Beware of false prophets.” Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?”
The evidence is manifest and easily tallied, right?
And the results should reveal to all of us that there no one should ever compare Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
