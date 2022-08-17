LIFE OUT HERE: The kids are great

More than anything, I’ll miss the kids.
I’ve had students in their 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s during my university teaching career. The majority of my students, though, have been between ages 18 and 24, and I often think of such students, probably wrongly, as kids.
Over the years those “kids” have made me laugh to my core, made me cry with joy, astonished me with what they know, gob-smacked me with what they don’t know, made me drop my head to the lectern with despair at their opinions, made me glow with pride at their insights, and kept my mind younger than it would have been without their constant, joy-inducing company.
I won’t have that constant company of kids after today, when I retire from San Diego State University-Imperial Valley after 26 years of teaching there, 18 of those years full-time. I am deeply sad about the not-being-around-kids aspect of my departure.
Along with the students, I’ll miss the caring staff, my faculty friends and our lovely little campus, which I’ve long insisted is the prettiest place in the Imperial Valley. And I definitely will miss leading study-abroad trips with groups of students. I’ve cherished every minute of the nine study-abroad trips I’ve led, to Italy, Ireland, Argentina and Spain.
All that said, the time has come for me to go.
One of the main reasons I’m leaving my teaching job is I’ve always thought of myself more as a writer who teaches than a teacher who writes. I was asked to teach a class, I enjoyed it, the students liked my teaching, and it took off from there.
I’ve tried hard to be a good teacher, and I think, for the most part, I have been. I am far from shy, maybe even a bit of a ham, so I enjoy speaking in front of people about things on which I have some insight. Still, I’ve never really thought of myself as a teacher at heart.
When one teaches five university classes per semester, though, and also teaches month-long study-abroad classes during his summer “break,” one is a teacher above all else. And that means that person has little opportunity, or energy, to engage in big writing projects.
With the success of some of my recent film projects, people are approaching me about collaborating. I actually have turned down writing work, and money, because I had to teach so many classes and didn’t want to cheat my students.
Speaking of time, I am now aware more than ever, after losing three close friends around my age since the pandemic started, that we only have so much time on this planet. That being the case, I want to do with whatever time I have left what I feel compelled to do.
I’ve had some of my own health issues in recent years that also have forced me to ponder my mortality. The issues haven’t been immediately life-threatening, but they have caused me to reconsider my priorities. At age 63, I maybe have 15 years of creativity left, and I want to get as much of that out as I can before I can’t anymore.
I may teach again because I love being around young adults. If I do it will be in a different place at a different time. I wouldn’t be surprised if I pretty quickly feel the loss of that zap of vitality that young folks have for so long brought to my body and soul.
I will always cherish being around “kids” for the last 26 years… but some of those kids are grandparents now.
I think there’s a strong message in that.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
