LIFE OUT HERE: The kids are great

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 108F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.