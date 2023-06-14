LIFE OUT HERE: Threats mean nothing

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me… And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA. That’s not a threat – that’s a public service announcement… We will not let you lay a finger on President Trump. Frankly, now is the time to cling to our guns and our religion,” Kari Lake, former TV anchorwoman and failed candidate for governor of Arizona, said during a speech to the Georgia Republican Convention on Friday.
“We have now reached a war phase. Eye for an eye,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted Friday regarding the Trump indictment.
There are wonderful aspects to living in Tucson: the saguaro cacti are beautiful, the restaurants are top-flight, the javelinas are fascinating and the taxes are low. On top of all that, most people in Tucson are uncommonly nice.
Tucson, though, is in Arizona, and Arizona is home to some of the nuttiest right-wing politicians in the country. Most of these wingnuts, including Biggs, Lake, Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Eli Crane, come from certain hard-right suburbs of Phoenix.
These folks taint the reputation of an entire state, a state this is mostly made up of good, caring people. The wacky right, shoot-first-and-don’t-ask-questions-later crowd is part of Arizona, but it is not the majority in the state. Just look to the loss of Lake in her race for governor late last year for proof.
I think the idea behind such threats of violence, in Arizona and beyond, is to frighten people into doing what the angry right wants done. The concept that Lake and Biggs pushed is Trump supporters are often carrying and always ready to use their guns, and it is meant to make us all afraid to pursue democracy and justice. They want others to fear the MAGA crowd, to believe they are going be shot or beaten, or have their homes vandalized and lives ruined, if they stand strong for justice and against authoritarianism.
I don’t know about others, but I’m not backing down from these bullies, not in Arizona or anywhere else in this country where they try to impose, through threats of violence, their hateful agenda. If you’re going to threaten to shoot me, or otherwise threaten me, for my political and social beliefs, you’d better be prepared to back up those threats. I think many of us must be willing to stand up to threats of violence when we are trying to do what is right and righteous. If they scare us with their threats, they win.
The fact is Trump took top-secret government documents he shouldn’t have when he left the presidency. Even many of his ardent supporters concede he did just that. The fact is he stored those documents shoddily. Photographs entered into evidence prove that. And the fact is he lied about having those documents and tried – and ordered others – to hide those documents from investigators when investigators asked for their return, according to many, many witnesses.
That’s just what we know from the indictment of Trump. More of Trump’s stealing, lying and scheming may come out in a trial, if a plea deal isn’t reached.
Trump and Kari Lake like to brag that Trump’s followers have the majority of guns in this nation. Trump’s buddy Vladimir Putin believed that Russia having the much-bigger arsenal would mean an easy victory when Russia invaded Ukraine.
What Putin, and his buddy Trump, didn’t realize is that the Ukrainians had righteousness on their side. And I will take righteousness, in the long run, over an arsenal any time.
If they keep pushing the point, Trump’s supporters will find out the same.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
