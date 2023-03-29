LIFE OUT HERE: Treat the homeless with dignity

“Why do you talk to homeless people.”
I’ve been asked that many times, and I usually have the same response: “I believe homeless folks need to be treated with dignity, just like everyone else.” So yes, I talk to homeless people, even engage at times in involved conversations.
Last week I had a long talk with a homeless guy in the park where I run my dog. He liked Shea’s look and joyful countenance and asked man questions about Shea and his breed, all of which I answered in detail.
I’ll concede I try to avoid homeless folks who appear to be completely deluded, angry, drunk or drugged out, but the others I treat with the same respect I would the head of the local Chamber of Commerce.
My wife and I were part of a crew of neighbors who on Saturday cleaned out the ravine, or arroyo, that runs through our neighborhood. Coyotes and javelinas inhabit the arroyo, but so do the homeless. I hear and see homeless people in the arroyo and the adjacent oleanders almost every day.
During the two hours we spent pulling garbage, beds, blankets, clothes and various other items from the ravine, one thought kept returning to my feeble little mind: how sad it is that people have to live this way, out in the elements without a decent place to rest their heads.
Everyone knows it gets hot in Tucson. What folks don’t realize is it also gets damn cold in Tucson, too. A few weeks ago, we had a significant snowfall, the second one in a month. Homeless folks were out in that frigid weather. How do I know that? I walked one of my dogs during the early morning snowfall and saw many people shivering and seeking shelter.
In Ireland they refer to homelessness as “sleeping rough.” Being soaked and beyond cold on a snowy morning certainly would qualify as sleeping rough, right?
While cleaning out the ravine Saturday, we came across items that lead to homelessness for many: multiple used hypodermic needles, bevvies of drained beer cans and countless empty liquor bottles.
Not all homeless folks are alcoholics, drug addicts or mentally ill, though. How do I know that? Well, I talk to homeless people, so I know some have just had misfortune: a lost job, a broken marriage, bills that reached the point of no return.
Tucson has a huge homelessness issue. So does the Imperial Valley, where within two months, people will be trying to sleep in dirt fields and parking lots when the temperature is 100 degrees at midnight. That’s certainly would qualify as sleeping rough, right?
In Tucson, the city, county, various organizations and individuals are working to help ease homelessness by increasing both shelter space and low-cost housing. A city such as Tucson, with a motto of “Be Kind,” should be pursuing such efforts with particular vigor. (I’m planning to sign up soon for an organization that provides low-cost housing for people here.) The same efforts should be made in the Imperial Valley, where poverty, alcoholism and drug addiction run rampant.
There must be nationwide efforts to make sure so many people don’t sleep rough. In a country as wealthy are ours, we can find ways to keep more people housed, no matter their issues.
I’m miles from perfect when it comes to how I interact with homeless people. If I’m in a hurry or not in the mood, I’ll walk by such folks with no more than a head nod. If they’re too persistent about asking for money, I’ll tell such people that I don’t carry cash anymore, so please stop.
I do, though, try to, at the least, treat homeless people like they are fellow humans.
And from what I’ve seen, and gleaned, they appreciate that more than most folks can imagine.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
