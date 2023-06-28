LIFE OUT HERE: Tropical Storm Bret and Lamborghinis

The tropical storm carrying my first name developed into a tropical cyclone but never stepped up into becoming a hurricane.
I have mixed feelings about that. I’m glad that Tropical Storm Bret only caused a small amount of destruction and human harm, but I kind of wanted a Hurricane Bret to at least knock over a few trees at the Florida governor’s mansion.
I am, however, glad the weather front was named Tropical Storm Bret rather than Tropical Storm Brett. People so routinely misspell my name as Brett that I usually don’t pay attention unless it involves an official document.
Some audacious people over the years have even told me that I spell my own name incorrectly. When people go that route, I’ll respond that the extra T is a waste. What does it do, really? What’s the point of the extra T? You can’t even suavely roll double T’s like you can double R’s in Spanish. (OK, I can’t roll my R’s well in Spanish, but you get my point.)
As I’ve written before, if I’d been adding that extra T to everything I wrote or signed over my 64-plus years, I would be substantially behind in life. For example, if I’d been spending my entire life adding a worthless T, I probably would only be writing the second paragraph of this essay right now. (That was a joke specifically designed for fans of time-space continuum humor. I apologize to all others out there.) (Also, I apologize to those who think I make too many parenthetical asides in my columns. I plan no other parenthetical asides, but I do have an issue, I’ve been told, so I make no promises.)
Back when I was a kid, my first name wasn’t prevalent enough to have any kind of weather action named after it. I only knew two other youths with the same first name, and both spelled it with two T’s. I liked both despite that grievous error in judgment by their parents and the two Bretts’ continuation of it.
One, Brett Bloomfield, became the bassist for Starship, among other rock groups. He may have wasted substantial time by spelling his name with an extraneous T, but he still had time for designing and maintaining some seriously beautiful rock star hair. (Just kidding, Bloomer old buddy. I love you and your hair, and the two do appear to be separate entities.) (Damn. I just made another parenthetical aside.) (I apologize.)
Brett Bloomfield has spent his adult life being a rock star in Northern California, where Starship is based. I was in that area recently, and I concluded that there’s a direct correlation between how expensive the car a person is driving and whether that person drives like a jackass.
I’ve noticed this elsewhere, but this correlation becomes even more evident in the Silicon Valley, where the tech millionaires/billionaires appear to believe having an expensive car comes with a license to drive aggressively and recklessly, to the point of running up the back ends of people driving rented Kias.
I’m not saying that it is a hard and fast rule. I’m sure there are many polite and considerate drivers piloting Bentleys and Mercedes and Lamborghinis. I just haven’t seen many.
So there you have it: a column about a storm named Bret, a rock star friend of mine named Brett, a time-space continuum joke and a guy in Mercedes running up the anal cavity of my rented Kia who could have been named Bret or Brett if he was born in the generations following us original Brets and Bretts.
(I apologize if this column rambled. I had a couple things on my mind this week that I wanted to work into one column.)
(There will be no more parenthetical asides from this point on.)
(I promise.)
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and a lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.