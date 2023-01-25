LIFE OUT HERE: Trying to do better

The paintings of Van Gogh and Monet, the plays of Shakespeare and Arthur Miller, the music of Beethoven, the Beatles, Bowie and Bob Marley, the movies of Kurosawa and Scorsese, the novels of Dickens, Vonnegut and Cervantes, all are as relevant and important now as they were when they were created.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” is a great piece of art. The issues the novel addresses – hate, ignorance, racism, individualism, and doing the right thing even when almost everyone around you hates you for doing so – are still pertinent 62 years after the novel by Harper Lee was published. Yes, the book still has a lot to say about our world.
We were fortunate to see the touring stage version “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Sunday. The play starred Richard Thomas, he of John-boy fame on “The Waltons.” (Forthcoming old dude bad joke alert!) Sadly, Jim Bob was not in the play.
Thomas, who has spent most of his post-“Waltons” career on stage, was powerful in the lead role of Atticus Finch. Thomas has neither the looming physical presence nor the booming voice that Gregory Peck brought to the Atticus role in the film version, so Thomas took an even more genteel Southern gentleman approach to the part. And it worked.
The novel was adapted for the state by Aaron Sorkin, the heralded screenwriter of “The West Wing,” “The Newsroom” “The Social Network,” “A Few Good Men” and many more. I’m not always a huge fan of Sorkin’s work, as almost all his characters tend to all be witty and uncommonly mentally adroit, which makes many of his movies and TV shows overly quippish. He largely refrains from that practice in this stage adaption, however, which adds to the depth of the play. And he keeps, and maybe even adds, to the wonderful humor of the book.
Because it addresses issues we still face today in our country, issues we may never get over, many conservatives deplore “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It has been a target of conservative book-banning movements since its release and is once again, as we go through yet another book-banning era in our country. (I’ve been through about five of those in my life now, I’m sad to say.)
Yes, the book and the play have a tad of profanity, along with adult themes such as incest and rape, and neither the novel nor the play is appropriate for kids under 12 or so. And the N-word is used, but only by some of the hateful characters in the play/novel.
Still, I think it’s one single line that sets off certain folks even more. A white character in “To Kill a Mockingbird” who has been ostracized in his small Southern home town for marrying a black woman, and whose mixed-race son died because the local hospital wouldn’t treat him, says, “When horror comes to supper, it come dressed like a Christian.” That may be a harsh thing to say, but it is said by a hurting, damaged character. And it is something such a hurt, damaged person just might say.
No matter the controversy, great works of art won’t be suppressed, won’t be wiped out, because they age wonderfully and remain relevant. Grand old Centennial Hall on the University of Arizona campus was packed to its 2,500 capacity for the matinee performance we saw. And the many people at that play no doubt had a laugh, shed a tear and walked out the door with a strong reminder that we as Americans need to continue to try to do better, just as Atticus Finch tries to do in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
