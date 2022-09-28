LIFE OUT HERE: Well, the gear is good

Raider gear, meaning baseball caps, jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, was all the rage in Ireland while I was teaching a study-abroad class there over the summer.
Thinking we had a kinship as Raider brethren, as is the case among Raider faithful everywhere in the United States, I would walk up to the Irish lads and say, “Pride and Poise!” or “Commitment to Excellence!” or, “Just Win, Baby!” because those are the things Raider people say to each other. (You can tell the Raiders are the best franchise in sports because the Raiders have the most credos.)
Irish lads like a good street scrap, a grand donnybrook indeed, but some geezer spouting inanities in their faces is not quite enough to provoke most to throw down. So the youths just looked at me like I was a crazy old coot and walked away. I certainly didn’t get the handshakes, hugs and statements of camaraderie I would get upon coming upon another Raider lover anywhere in the U.S.
Apparently, these Irish lads just liked the way the Raider gear looks. They have no idea about the legacy, the lore, the love of the Raiders that runs so deep in so many of us in this country. They have no clue about what it is like to be a true Raider fan.
Lucky them.
The Raiders are off to an 0-3 start this season. All of the games have been close, but they all have been horrible disappointments.
The Raiders have played one good half and one awful half the last two Sundays. Dropped passes, fumbles, stupid penalties and baffling play-calling on both sides of the ball have contributed much to the losses. We are three games into a 17-game season and the Raiders have almost no chance of returning to the playoffs this season.
After making the playoffs last season, and adding the best receiver in football in Davante Adams to the squad, we aficionados of the Silver and Black thought it might be a really good year. The truth is, though, we believe every season is going to be a good one, but for the last couple of decades we have rarely been anything but disappointed.
Apparently, all that money the Raiders spent on Davante left the team little to spend on linebackers, as the ones the Raiders currently employ are a bunch of no-name scrubs who couldn’t tackle, or cover, your Aunt Lupe, even when her gout is acting up.
Watching the Raiders this season has been physically painful. My stomach hurts during the games. My head hurts during the games. My wife hears me screaming, “Oh my God!” several times each game and comes to check if I am okay. I am not okay. I fight tears each week. I often lose that fight.
I have been a fan of the Raiders all of my life, and there have been long stretches of good results over my lifetime, including three Super Bowl wins. The last couple decades, though, have been mostly dismal.
Some people who know the trouble I’ve seen say I should find myself another team to root for, but I could never do that. My blood runs silver and black, although the Raiders are making it increasingly black.
I guess wearing Raider gear because it looks cool, as Irish lads do, says something good about the legendary mystique of the Raiders.
If those youngsters knew the suffering, even trauma, those of us who wear Raider gear stateside go through every season, though, they just might rethink their fashion choices.
Bret Kofford is a retired lecturer who taught writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. He now works as a screenwriter. Kofford can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
