LIFE OUT HERE: Why not play hard?

I’ve never understood people who don’t try their hardest in sports.
I knew from the time I started playing sports that if I wanted to get into games, I had to try my hardest at all times. While I had good lower body strength, decent hand-eye coordination and good foot speed, I didn’t have the foot quickness to be a sports standout.
So I played my significant butt off in every practice and every game. The high school where I played was a traditional California large-school powerhouse, and if I wanted to get onto the field I had to be prepared and tough. A couple times I got significant playing opportunities because we had injuries at a position and the coaches knew I was smart enough, and dedicated enough, to learn a position in a short time.
That being my mindset, nothing frustrates me more than seeing people, professional athletes, making millions of dollars playing their sports, who don’t have their hearts in it.
I watch a certain veteran running back for an NFL team and get angry. He seems content to sit on the sidelines, and when he does go into the game he shies from contact and frequently fumbles. It doesn’t appear that he wants to play anymore.
That’s understandable, really. Everyone in football gets beaten up but no players take the beatings running backs take. There were times when I would carry the ball 12 to 15 times in a game and couldn’t walk the next morning. My thighs and calves had taken that much pounding. Compound that over the many more years of beatings this running back has taken and maybe he’s done, mentally and physically.
That being the apparent case, he should quit. I know it means walking away from millions of dollars, but it’s better than humiliating himself as a shadow of the once top-flight player he was.
I feel the same when I watch a certain player with a Los Angeles NBA team play. This guy is nearly 7 feet tall, agile and skilled. On physical attributes alone, he should be a top five player in the league.
But he isn’t even a top 30 player anymore, and it’s specifically because of lack of effort. He frequently disappears in games, making little impact. He sometimes gets four or five rebounds in a game, at almost 7 feet tall. Hell, the ball is going to be into your hands four or five times per game without you even trying, even if you’re 5 foot 10.
Frequently, though, this large fellow sits – always stylishly dressed – on the bench, watching his teammates play. He misses games with “injuries” so frequently that commentator/former player Charles Barkley nicknamed him “Street Clothes.”
My football coaches used to ask when we complained of physical pain if we were “injured” or “hurt.” Everyone is hurt in football (except the kickers). Players get hurt in every practice in pads. Players get hurt in every tackling and blocking drill. You play through being hurt but you can’t play through being injured, the coaches would say.
Basketball players are hurt most of the time, too. I played recreationally on teams from age 8 to 63, so I know. I also know it’s a lot tougher for NBA players. They jam and dislocate fingers, roll ankles, get poked in their eyes, get kicked in the crotch, get teeth loosened and knocked out. But the fierce ones, the ones who love the game, play through all that stuff.
The player to who I am referring doesn’t. He doesn’t seem to really love basketball. It’s just a fab living. He’s been playing a tad harder this year, but I expect he’ll be sitting out again soon with an “injury” that’s probably more of a “hurt.”
When he comes back from that “injury,” he’ll play, but he won’t play as hard as he can.
And I won’t understand that at all.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter who retired from his job as a full-time lecturer at San Diego State University Imperial Valley, where he taught writing, film and other classes. Kofford can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.