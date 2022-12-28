LIFE OUT HERE: Why the meanness?

I’ve never understood intentional meanness.
I’m sure I’ve been mean in my life, but it never has been on purpose. I’ve never schemed to hurt anyone.
In my writing, in this column, on social media and elsewhere, I’m often pointed but never intentionally mean. An acquaintance told me a couple years ago that I was being mean to someone with whom I was having exchanges on social media. I was surprised that was how it was being seen by even one person. So I stopped, and I apologized.
I can have a terrible, sometimes violent, temper. After those explosions of anger, though, I’m regretful and apologetic to anyone I scared or otherwise hurt in any way. In sports I am hyper-competitive, and in football I could get a bit carried away regarding the enjoyment of a big hit, but it was never with any intent to injure anyone.
Anyone who knows me well knows I can be thoughtless, too, maybe even ungrateful at times, but those who know me well also know that’s largely because I usually live in my own head and am caught up in my own thoughts.
But I am not an intentionally mean guy.
So I don’t understand this sending undocumented immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve thing. To me, it was nothing but mean.
Yes, I get the point. Governors from Texas, Florida and Arizona have been sending undocumented immigrants from their states to places such as Washington, D.C., New York City and Cape Cod, places liberals love, to bring attention to what they consider lax immigration attitudes and failed enforcement from Democrats. The idea is, “If you Dems like illegal immigrants so much, you can have them.”
OK. Very funny. Ha ha ha. I get the joke. I have a good sense of humor. Even my detractors would concede that. And if the governors sending the immigrants to liberal areas displayed a dark sense of humor, I have that in spades, too. I laughed throughout “Bad Santa,” to the point where other theater patrons thought I was demented. But it was a darkly, and terribly, funny film.
The immigrants sent to Harris’ home in Washington on Christmas Day were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has shown a considerable mean streak during his years in office. This action, however, could have been homicidally mean.
The temperatures when the immigrants were dropped off in front of Harris’ home were around 18 degrees Fahrenheit, well below freezing. Many of the immigrants only had T-shirts to wear. Some were in shorts. There were young children among the group. Many of the immigrants were from places such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, places where they have never experienced such deadly cold.
People, including children, could have frozen to death if good people, nice people, not-mean people, hadn’t been there to greet the immigrants upon their arrival in the nation’s capital and taken those political pawns to shelter. This was one of the worst cold waves in the history of our nation, and Abbott was willing to expose folks to potential life-threatening dangers of it to make political points, to “get the libs.”
The meanest part of this whole thing was the fact that these people are seeking asylum in the United States, fleeing from hunger, violent crime and violent government repression to try to start better lives with their families. They are, from all I’ve seen and read, humble, downtrodden folks who just want enough to eat and a safe place to live. Isn’t that what we all want, no matter where we’re from?
I just turned 64, so maybe I’m too old to start to comprehend the motivations for pure meanness. Maybe this old dog can’t learn that trick.
And I thank God for that.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and an emeritus lecturer in film and writing at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.