LIFE OUT HERE: Wrinklies in the way

“Wrinklies” are the problem.
That’s what my younger university students have been saying for the last couple of years, since the pandemic started.
I’m not sure there is a precise definition for “wrinklies,” but I think it refers to almost anyone over 40 or so. (My students have told me I don’t qualify as a “wrinklie” because “you’re cool” and “you don’t have that many wrinkles”… but I think they just say that to my face, and that I am a wrinklie when out of earshot.) Part of the reason wrinklies are the problem, according to my students, is they invoked harsh isolation rules during the COVID crisis to protect themselves and even older and feebler wrinklies, when younger folks such as themselves weren’t in mortal danger from COVID.
The result was these young people, who will be sophomores and juniors in college during the fall semester, lost out on a lot. They missed prom, they missed homecoming, they missed the Disneyland class trip, they missed a traditional high school commencement ceremony, along with all of the other rites of passage that generations before experienced. On top of that, they missed out on the relationships, platonic, sexual and otherwise, that those before had experienced in their late teens.
I certainly understand the resentment. Imagine missing all of that fun stuff when you were their age. Imagine not being able to date and have all of the involvements we had during our own youths, and imagine that isolation going on for months into years. I can only imagine how frustrated I would have been at that age if I had not been able to chase girls, play endless games of hoops with my friends and illicitly drink beer with those same friends.
When I tell my students that they were isolating to protect their own parents and grandparents, they nod in agreement but also shrug in frustration, as if to say, “Yeah, but…”
Just as the pandemic started, one of my students said that maybe this was God’s message that it was time for old folks to move on, to meet their maker, because they’d already had their life experiences, their fun, their families.
When I asked how old was “old” in her estimation, she said 60. When I responded that I was 61, she said, “Well not you, of course, but other old people.”
Now this group of young people, and other young folks, are beyond angry that their personal freedoms are disappearing. Not only is the right to abortion now history in much of this country – and maybe the entire country soon–other rights, such as the right to contraception and the right to marry the person you love no matter that person’s sex, may soon disappear. Ask these young folks and you will hear how livid they are.
One student summarized this anger of her generation by saying that people such as me had such rights when we were young, and we lived freely and how we wanted, but now that is all going to be taken away from her generation by the “wrinklies” on the Supreme Court, in Congress and in state legislatures around the country.
“It’s not fair,” she said as most of her classmates nodded in agreement.
I tried to explain that not all wrinklies are trying to take away their freedoms, that some wrinklies are sympathetic to what they went through with COVID and all the restrictions that came with it just when they were ready to experience life as adults. And I’m one of those wrinklies who is mostly on your side, I told my students.
They again told me I wasn’t a true wrinklie… but I’m not sure if that opinion lasted after class ended.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
