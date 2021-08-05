EL CENTRO — The local agriculture industry contributed $12 million per day to the Imperial County economy in 2019, according to a report released by the county Agricultural Commissioner’s Office Tuesday.
The 2021 Crop Report Plus was prepared for the county by Agricultural Impact Associates, a Monterey-based consulting firm specializing in economic analysis of agriculture. It measured agriculture’s economic impact on the county in 2019, which means it does not reflect possible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This report takes a significant step beyond the Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report our department publishes each year,” Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz wrote in the Introduction. “Instead of stopping at crop production values and acreage, it quantifies agriculture’s total economic contributions through production, local processing, employment and economic multiplier effects. In short, this report uses 21st-century economic tools to document agriculture’s broader role in sustaining a thriving local economy.”
Those tools calculated Imperial County agriculture’s contribution to the local economy at $4.364 billion in direct, indirect and induced output and 20,412 total jobs in 2019.
Nevertheless, the total dollar value was a drop of $134 million from that registered in the 2017 Crop Plus Report, which analyzed the 2016 calendar year. The 3 percent decrease, which includes indirect and induced effects, approximates the 2.3 percent drop in production values for the period, according to the report.
Dr. Fernando De Paolis, a senior researcher with Agricultural Impact Associates, said the falloff was consistent with that in other areas of the state.
Direct economic effects of agriculture include farm production, local processing and their related employment. Those measures accounted for $2.919 billion and 13,472 jobs in 2019. One in six jobs in Imperial County could be directly attributed to agriculture.
The $1.445 billion, plus the 6,940 jobs, that are left over after accounting for direct economic impacts, are the result of multiplier effects. These multipliers fall into two categories: indirect effects or induced effects.
“The first consists of business-to-business supplier purchases,” the report explained. “For example, when a grower buys farm equipment, fertilizer, pesticides, seed, insurance, banking services and other inputs, the grower creates indirect effects.”
Induced effects, on the other hand, reflect the money the owners of agricultural businesses and their employees spend as consumers. That could include groceries, healthcare, housing, leisure activities and more. “All this spending creates ripples in the local economy,” the report said.
Farm production, which takes into account not only growing and harvesting, but also sales, marketing and other jobs in modern farming operations, directly accounted for more than $2.1 billion and 7,794 jobs in 2019. Multiplier effects added more than $1 billion and 5,162 jobs to that total.
Taken as a whole, vegetable and melon farming accounted for the biggest share of this bounty, with a total economic impact of almost $1.18 billion. Toss in all the other things grown in the Valley — hay, tree fruits and nuts, grains, sugar beets, etc. — crop farming accounted for more than $2.2 billion in total output. However, in terms of a single farm product, beef is still king, accounting for $740.2 million all by its lonesome, and that’s before accounting for Brawley’s One World Beef plant, which processes about 30 percent of the county’s cattle production, according to the report.
Processing of meat and other animal products accounted for $555.5 million of the total $1.2 billion generated by food processing operations in 2019. The rest came from light processing of fresh fruits and vegetables ($393.1 million), compressed hay and other animal feed ($184.6 million) and miscellaneous other food manufacturing ($77.2 million).
Processing accounted for 5,679 direct jobs and 6,457 jobs in total, the report said.
One area of growth noted by the researchers is the county’s young craft brewing industry, which quintupled since 2016, from $2.3 million to $11.4 million.
Taken together, agricultural production and processing accounted for more than $2.9 billion in direct economic output in Imperial County in 2019. That kept agriculture ahead of the government sector ($2.7 billion) as the county’s primary economic engine in terms of dollars, though not in terms of employment. Government jobs (all types) accounted for 18,532 workers in 2019.
A question raised by the researchers was whether Imperial County is over-reliant on agriculture in terms of supporting the economy. Noting that farmers face a long list of risks, including droughts, floods, pests, diseases, food-safety-related outbreaks, new regulations, new competitors, labor availability and cost, price drops, rising fuel costs and more, they addressed the question of whether Imperial County has too many eggs in one basket.
“What’s the best way to lower these risks?” they asked. “Opinions vary, but most emphasize product diversification. … A growing body of research supports this conventional wisdom. The more diversified a local economy is, the better it protects economic growth and employment during economic shocks. It’s a complex topic, though, with many factors in play and much research yet to be done.”
In the case of Imperial County, the researchers found that while it has a large agricultural sector, that sector is highly diversified. They examined it using the Shannon-Weaver Index — a statistical model used for quantifying diversity within a group — and found it scored 0.69 on scale of zero to one. A perfect (and unattainable) score of 1 would reflect a county that produces all 72 of California’s major commodities and have equivalent values across the board.
Dr. Jeff Langholz, senior researcher at Agricultural Impact Associates, said Imperial County’s Shannon-Weaver score was not only the highest among the 20 counties for which his firm has prepared reports this year, it is consistent with the county’s scores since 2010, when it registered a score of 0.61.
“Agricultural production had an exceptionally high level of economic diversification,” the report said, “providing important economic resilience to the industry and to the larger county economy.”
“This report shows the importance of Imperial County agriculture as both an employer and a powerful economic engine,” said Shelby Trimm, executive director of the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association. “Every dollar earned creates ripples that support a healthy local economy.”
“The Crop Report Plus is a great representation of Imperial Valley agriculture and the value it brings to our county,” said Jeff Plourd, president of the Imperial County Farm Bureau. “We appreciate the Ag Commissioner’s Office having this report developed which highlights the critical role agriculture plays in sustaining a healthy local economy.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect corrections to the dollar amounts attributed to the total economic output of cattle production and that of food processing.
