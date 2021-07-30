Local hero

FROM LEFT: U.S. Border Patrol Agent Roy Rosas, El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino and Westmorland Church Pastor Fernando Beltran. Rosas, of the Calexico Station, was off-duty Sunday when he successfully intervened in an attack on Beltran by someone who was trying to steal his vehicle. Rosas subdued the assailant until local police arrived. The assailant was found in possession of a knife at the time of the incident. "El Centro Sector is grateful to BPA Rosas for his diligent service and for his actions that saved Mr. Beltran from a very dangerous situation," Bovino said. "Our agents are exemplary on and off-duty." COURTESY PHOTO U.S. BORDER PATROL
Right Now
92°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 38%
- Cloud Coverage:47%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:54:57 AM
- Sunset: 07:41:47 PM
Today
A few clouds. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 107F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Prepara gobierno de Biden deportación de familias
- Murder suspect walks out of jail, remains at large
- Two bodies hauled out of Slab City Saturday morning
- Guns, drugs recovered in Friday morning arrests
- Rising COVID numbers causing concern locally
- New mask rules taking effect for some workers
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Two warrants issued for escaped inmate
- Brawley wrestler Savannah Gomez wins freestyle crown in Fargo
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Reported tailgating results in DUI arrest
- Reportan fuga de presunto homicida de Cárcel del Condado
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.