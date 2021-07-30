Local hero

FROM LEFT: U.S. Border Patrol Agent Roy Rosas,  El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino and Westmorland Church Pastor Fernando Beltran. Rosas, of the Calexico Station, was off-duty Sunday when he successfully intervened in an attack on Beltran by someone who was trying to steal his vehicle.  Rosas subdued the assailant until local police arrived. The assailant was found in possession of a knife at the time of the incident. "El Centro Sector is grateful to BPA Rosas for his diligent service and for his actions that saved Mr. Beltran from a very dangerous situation," Bovino said. "Our agents are exemplary on and off-duty." COURTESY PHOTO U.S. BORDER PATROL

