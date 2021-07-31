Local strike team assisting with Dixie Fire

CHICO, Calif. — Five El Centro firefighters have been deployed here since July 20 to assist in combatting the Dixie Fire raging in Butte and Pluma counties.
The engine company consisting of four firefighters, along with a chief officer, are due to finish up their deployment on Monday.
In a release issued Friday, ECFD said its crew, along with engines and personnel from Holtville, Yuma and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) have been working to coordinate structure protection in the Keddie area. The release said firefighters have assessed and prepared structures along Chandler Road and the Highway 70 corridor, and they continue to patrol and mitigate risks in their assigned areas.
“ Firefighters have deployed over 10,000 feet of hose along inaccessible terrain along railroad tracks in their division,” ECFD said.
More than 240,000 acres have burned in the Dixie Fire, which started July 14. The fire is estimated to be 24 percent contained and is expected to keep moving as thunderstorms are forecast, bringing a chance of lightning and gusty, erratic winds.
“ Crews will be watching for wind-carried embers,” ECFD said, “which may ignite spot fires and aggressive movement. Smoky conditions, particularly in drainage basins, will vary in elevation and density. Communities north and east of the fire, including Chester, Westwood and Susanville, will see the worst smoke, which may reach very unhealthy levels.”
There are approximately 6,079 fire personnel assigned to the blaze overall, ECFD said. “The incident remains in Unified Command, with two teams overseeing the fire: CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 on the West Zone and California Interagency Incident Command Team 2 on the East Zone.”
