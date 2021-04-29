University of California Cooperative Extension Imperial County is conducting a survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on local agricultural crops and livestock production.
UCCE would like to hear from any crop or livestock producers of any size who farm in Imperial County. The questions will cover topics related to the impact of COVID-19 on respondents’ farms, including economic and logistic disruptions, changes in farm management practices, and COVID issue mitigation methods. The survey will take no more than 10 minutes.
Participation is voluntary and will remain anonymous. No identifying information will be collected at any point. Farmers may refuse to answer certain questions and still remain in the study. You can stop the survey at any time. There are no costs for participating.
UCCE said it will share results through future newsletters and publications.
Go to https://ucanr.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6AnJYxnWfHyZt8a to access the survey.
