LOCAL'S CORNER: A Christmas hiStory: Origin, traditions, and legacy

Each culture has its own holidays, traditions and cultural background. However, there are quite a number of holidays that are almost celebrated worldwide. In the case of the U.S., many holidays are amalgamations from foreigners that arrived and collaborated in the the country during difficult eras. Then, thanks to these foreigners, some of their culture was incorporated and embraced as an American holiday.
St. Valentine’s Day, Easter, New Years, Halloween, Cinco de Mayo and Christmas are some of the most popular holidays in the U.S. All of these holidays share a unique and very special meaning in their own respective histories. With Christmas being the most popular holiday among them, what is the history behind our beloved holiday?
Christmas is a worldwide holiday that is celebrated on December 25. Since 1870, Christmas Day has been an official holiday in the United States. This holiday in particular is a religious and worldwide celebration which is normally seen as a seasonal time in the year for peace, love and giving to those that we love, a day often treated as a day that focuses mainly on giving gifts. However, Christmas has a more significant and religious history behind it.
For a few thousand years, people from all countries, cultures, and ethnicities have been keeping up with these traditions in both religious and secular ways. Religious people see Christmas Day as one of the most important days in human history, the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, whom Christians hail as 'The Christ.'
During the age of the Roman Empire, the Romans – who were monotheistic before the introduction and spreading of Christanity – celebrated their gods of agriculture and sun, Saturnalia and Mithra. Historical evidence shows that Jesus Christ was born somewhere between December 22 and December 27, with most biblical scholars saying he was born between the years 4-and-6 B.C. (or B.C.E.). It was later that Christmas Day was set up in the middle of the December dates, making December 25 the official celebration day annually.
As a holiday, Christmas symbolizes the anniversary that commemorates the arrival of the savior of all humanity. On the other hand, nonreligious people celebrate this holiday as day to relax, decorate homes and Christmas trees, or share meals with friends, family, and loved ones, and wait for Santa Claus to arrive with presents.
Christmas Trees are a part of the earliest form to celebrate such an important date in which people decorated their homes with green in preparation for the spring season to arrive. These green trees remained fresh and green even in the most extremely cold and dark days. These trees were seen as a symbol of respect and health due to their great resistance during the winter season. The Romans also decorated their palaces and fortresses with trees that were decorated with pieces of metal, to honor their gods. The Romans hung their trees from their ceilings; it was not until the 1500s that religious started putting them on the floor and decorating them with lights and toys.
Santa Claus was inspired from Saint Nicholas. In the year 280, Saint Nicholas was a Catholic bishop, raised in the town of Patara, Lycia in Asia Minor, which was then Greek but is now part of modern day Turkey. Coming from a wealthy family, he wanted to help others in poor living conditions and was known for his generosity. The story of St. Nicholas became a popular symbol of kindness when he saved three daughters from being taken into slavery. The story says that a man had to pay his monthly rent and the local government was going to take his daughters into slavery to appease the debt. Then, St. Nicholas was seen tossing gold through the window so the family did not have to be enslaved. The gold landed in a sock, and ever since people hang socks – stockings – in hope of receiving a gift from St. Nicholas. In Germany, St. Nicholas translates as “Sinter Klaas." This would be later adapted in the U.S. as "Santa Claus."
Christmas in America was a very complex topic for years. Christmas as a tradition was banned for years due to its non-American symbolism and origin. It was not until the 1800s that Washington Irving wrote a couple of stories about a wealthy English man that offered dinner to his workers during the winter season. All these stories were inspired from the generosity of St. Nicholas. These stories became popular and were well received by the American people, so much so that people then accepted and adapted Christmas Day to their holidays.
Christmas is a holiday with vast and complex symbolism to it, but it is one of the most popular holidays worldwide even to today. Though Christmas might have a different significance to religious and non-religious people, the message for this holiday remains the same: Hope, Help, Love, Unity, and Faith.
