LOCAL'S CORNER: A late Christmas gift

A late Christmas gift is better than no gift at all, right? Some of the best gifts are those that you continue to enjoy after Christmas morn, like jewelry, a video game, a tool or a very cool toy. I really want this gift to be useful for you, in 2023, and hopefully in the years to come.
We are very lucky to live in the U.S. Although not true for all families, we have the best living standard in the world. We have better housing, A/C, food in the pantry, a bathroom, cars, and the list goes on. We have freedom and we live in democracy and we have rights when the lights are flashing in the rear view mirror.
The gift you can open, especially during the dark times, is the gift of gratitude. It may have been a hard year for you (mine has been difficult on many levels!), but you have survived.
If you are grateful, I encourage you to thank God, since He is the giver of the best gifts! You are reading this in the IV Press, and you can afford the paper.
We also have a free flow of information, and sometimes too much with the Internet and social media. Just like a cool tool (drill), you need wisdom to use our gifts and we can control what information you get and what to do with it.
If you are reading this, be grateful for your eyes. You can see. You have health. My parts are wearing out, but I am grateful for my long life, the things I can still do and the health care to keep this old car running. Be grateful for health care, and although often inequitable, great health care is available. I battled cancer this year and so far good. The long term results are yet to be revealed, but the short term view is good.
Isaiah 61 talks about the year of the Lord’s favor. This may be a year where you have experienced a broken heart. Grief is hard and a slow process. If it is the death of family or a friend, be grateful for the time you had with them. I used to counsel parents who lost newborns, and they were always grateful for the hours or days they had. You may have had years. Thank God for what you got, and try not to be bitter for what you didn’t get.
If you lost love, we do heal, and there is still room in your heart to love again. Also remember, you don’t have to go down the lonely path of loss alone. There are others, you only need to reach out. New to the community? Call the SURE Helpline, (760) 352-7873 or visit a church and talk and to a pastor or women’s ministry leader. They counsel and comfort people in pain all year long. If you are frustrated with one church, seek out another.
If you are in prison (literally), or walled in by circumstances, don’t let what you cannot do stop you from doing what you can. You have a choice. You can get bitter or better. For a great account of getting better read about Joseph in Genesis 37-47. He had all the reasons to be angry and rebellious, but God was with him and his blessings were amazing. When we get grateful, we often invite God into our life and circumstances.
Now for the homework, which is work you may be able to do in your home right now. On a piece of paper, write and list out three things you are grateful for. If that is too hard, then write down all the things that upset you or what is wrong in your life. If this is too hard, give this number a call (442) 265-1525. In Genesis 2:18 it states “it is not good for man to be alone!” The real Christmas gift is that we have people who care about us and can help, and if we feel we don’t, we can call someone. If you wrote a list, put it away and pull it out each month. You may be amazed! Christmas is often a more difficult time for many. You have people around who care about you. Be grateful for them, and if necessary, call. Your attitude of gratitude can help you, now and throughout the coming year. Please don’t feel guilty about not getting me a gift. I am looking forward to 2023, and that is gift enough for me!
Jim Shinn is a part-time instructor for Imperial Valley College, teaching sociology to all yards of both local prisons within Imperial County. He is also a KAIROS volunteer with a Christmas card calling. Jim Shinn can be reached at shinnjc@sbcglobal.net.
