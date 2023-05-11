LOCAL'S CORNER: A message about moms

When you think about it, one day a year is really short-changing moms. First off, they give up their bodies and get swollen for nine months in preparation for our arrival. They do most of the diapers and all of the breastfeeding, wipe runny noses and other places, their laundry is never ending, and the list goes on! This column is not to dis dads, but just to honor some wonderful women.
When I think of mom’s, I always think about sacrifice. I miss my mom. She was a Proverbs 31 woman, and she is looking down from heaven smiling and laughing about her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Proverbs 31 refers to God-fearing women who work hard, take care of families and the community, and deserve our love and respect.
Not all moms are worthy of the celebration, but most of them are. If for some reason you had a toxic mom, celebrate the day with women you respect or have supported you. Take a female friend out for tacos or a salad. Pasta can be perfect to praise womenfolk. If your mother caused you hurt, or continues to be a problematic person, pray for them. It is a faith fundamental to honor your mother and your father. That does not mean you are to be a doormat or punching bag, but you can be kind and loving from afar. You can forgive them. Do it. Holding onto that anger and hurt is like drinking poison and waiting for them to die.
Some folks wonder if God is a woman. Nothing in the Bible to indicate that, but we are made in God’s image, and any traits associated with women,\ do come from God. We often associate nurturing, loving, caring, and listening with women, but men can do these things too, but just not as well. That is OK; we were designed with a different job description in mind. Our role models are too often bent, broken or gone. If you look in the Bible, the word “love” shows up hundreds of times. A synonym for "mother" is "love."
If you look up the 5 Love Languages of Dr. Gary Chapman in the dictionary, next to each one would be the picture of a mother. A quick review of the 5 LL’s are: "service," "quality time," "gifts," "physical contact' and "affirmations." Even working full-time, moms do double duty at home (service) with the domestic demands. Before and after birth, they spend the most time with the babe/babies (quality time). Clothes, toys, tons of food for teens and birthday stuff are all the gifts. Think about hugs, kisses, rocking and snuggling in bed, and this puts their physical contact off the scale. Moms are the best at saying positive things (affirmations), even when they are stretching the truth, or building you up when kids let us down.
When it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day, again, use the Love Languages. While wife or mom is gone, clean or hire someone to clean the house. The week prior to devotion day, do things with her, she likes (watch a rom-com, watch game shows, or walk around the mall). Gift cards work, but a well thought gift is better. For physical contact, lots of hugs and hand holding during your mall walk. And tell her all the things you love about her, again and again. Take a trip down memory lane, thanking her again for a great past.
If you missed the boat this week, just do all the above in the week after Mother’s Day or just make May Mother’s Month! All year long, remember, moms are worthy of much and more!!
My mom, Mary Shinn, was a leader in the health community, a veteran college professor at SDSU, a volunteer for several local agencies, a counselor for many women on the phone at nights, and a great mom for her 7 goofy and successful kids.
I hope you had or are having a great Mother’s Day.
Jim Shinn works for Imperial Valley College and teaches Sociology of the Marriage and Family in local prisons within Imperial County.
