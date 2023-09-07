LOCAL'S CORNER: A vote of confidence in Vo

On August 30 there was a front page article in the IV Press about how the Department of Health and Human services recommended to the Drug Enforcement Agency to ease restrictions on marijuana. In a very goofy policy, weed has been categorized by the Feds as a narcotic, in the same category as heroin and LSD. They want it to be reduced to a Schedule 3 drug. The Feds have wacky tobacky as a narcotic and it is legal in 23 states! Even legal in the District of Columbia (Washington). Kinda of stupid huh?
Anyway, weeks ago, on the IV Press front page, Dr. Vo gets busted for using some medicines, not legal here (but OK in Mexico), and the drug salesperson brought them to the U.S. illegally. I am being transparent here. Dr. Vo gets my vote! Now I do believe skilled professionals can do bad or illegal things. Just take a look at Washington!! When I saw the front-page article in the paper weeks ago, Dr. Vo was in trouble (again, I was a bit taken aback, but I, like many others, I choose to withhold judgement until all the facts are in). From what I heard about the other investigations in years’ past, they came up with “nada.”
So, first favor for the family practice. I have been a patient of Dr. Strong, who also works in the same office, for many years. Strong is a good doctor and a Christian. Vo got my attention during COVID, where after my getting COVID twice, I got tested a million times. Vo responded to the pandemic by going out of the boundaries of normal care. I got vaccinated driving through at the Calexico 10 Theater and many times at the El Centro office. Vo and his crew took care to another level of efficiency. I never spent more than 20 minutes. How long do you spend in your doctor’s office when you have an appointment?
Dr. Vo and crew expanded both hours and services. They offered testing 7 days a week. His team also organized a nonprofit to bring food to low-income COVID positive families. That was outside the box health care. I have lived in the Valley all my life and I have never seen a doctor or clinic go the extra mile like Vo and his volunteers.
In the article, I noticed no patient complaints, just outside the box health care. You want to know what else has been outside the box? How about chiropractors and acupuncture? I have used both with benefit. In the past neither were covered by insurance, but now both are. Our health care system and legal systems are very slow to get on board with CAM (Complementary and Alternative Medicine). I teach about CAM in my college sociology classes. Marijuana is CAM. Weed has been shown worthwhile for glaucoma and cancer treatment glaucoma for over 40 years. I don’t encourage marijuana use at any age, especially adolescents, but many years back I completed training about medical marijuana for a long list of health issues. The Feds call it a Schedule 1 narcotic, but some doctors and satisfied health care consumers call it medical marijuana. It works, but it’s not legal with the Feds, but is legal in many states.
So why the harassment? Four quick explanations because of space. First, since there are Christians in the office, there are spiritual forces attacking it. Also, our (collective/societal) hate in the hearts of a small number of Americans for Asian Americans is unfortunately at an all-time high. No .3 is that the Feds are foolish and they just do stupid things – like attacking do-gooders – because the government has power, and too often it is corrupted in its use. Finally, there may be a few local jealous doctors who don’t like others succeeding, or they are they don’t know how to lift up, so they just pull down. Vote Vo! I do.
Jim Shinn currently teaches sociology in local prisons for Imperial Valley College but is also a retired junior high counselor and former Chair for the Calexico Gang Prevention and Intervention Committee for more than 10 years. He can be reached at shinnjc@sbcglobal.net.
