LOCAL'S CORNER: AB 918 version 4.0; everyone must READ the bill!

I think most people agree that a single healthcare district IS in Imperial Valley is everyone’s best interests. This would be a great launch pad for securing and improving the future of health care in Imperial County. However, everyone must become informed about the innerworkings of this legislation. In other words read the fine print just as you would on any lease or contract. The same is true for AB 918. For example:
1. Section 32499.5 forms the single healthcare district with passage of the bill and without a vote by the public.
2. Section 32499.6 ©(3) addresses a ballot initiative to approve a permanent funding sources for the new district. This is the only time voters will have a voice.
3. Section 32499 ©(4) directs the initial board of directors to enter negotiations with ECRMC to decide terms of acquisition. However, this occurs before securing voter approval. In the same section it states “the City of El Centro shall negotiate in good faith with the district, but is not required to sell the hospital to the district or agree to the terms that the initial board finalizes”. This means that ECRMC will be included in the district, receive tax revenue from you and me and still be under the control of the City of El Centro without oversight or accountability by the district. What then has really changed except ECRMC may receive a new stream of revenue if that is the choice of the public?
4. Section 32499 ©(5)(A)(B), directs the initial board to begin the process of dissolving PMHD and HMHD. However, this occurs without having a SUCCESSFUL negotiation to acquire ECRMC. Should there not be a successful negotiation, all efforts to dissolve the existing hospital district should cease and the effort to create a single health care district be suspended. The bill needs to address that.
5. Section 32499 ©(6), directs the board of directors to hold a series of public meetings. This is a great step to inform the public, however these public meetings may not occur prior to the ballot initiative or the successful negotiation to acquire ECRMC. The voters should know exactly what they are voting for.
6. Section 32499.7 outlines the process for establishing voting districts that by election will create a board of directors. It is critical that the districts that are created include only those geographical areas included in the single health care district. A municipality should not have representation in a district if they do not participate or choose not to be included in the single health care district.
It is important to emphasize that ECRMC’s inclusion into this single health care system is vital to the success of this new venture. ECRMC’s unique status as “A Separate Public Agency, City Enterprise,” creates challenges for their inclusion into a hospital district especially if the assets are held by a bonding company in another state.
Finally, what is not included in AB 918 is a process where the State Attorney General requires that all proposals to transfer health facilities be reviewed and approved prior to implementation. This can be found in Title 11, Division 1, Chapter 15, Sections 999.5, Corporations code 5914 et seq. and 5920 et seq. We should make sure all the work to achieve a single healthcare district doesn’t fail only because we didn’t follow this step.
I encourage all interested parties to read the bill and express your concerns to your elected representatives.
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia:
Capitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 8120
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 319-2036
1101 Airport Road, Suite D,
Imperial CA 92251
(760) 355-8656
Senator Steve Padilla:
12201 O Street, Suite 6640
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 615-4018
1224 State Street, Suite D
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 355-3442
