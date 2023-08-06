On June 11 amid another scorching Imperial Valley summer, over 1,100 Brawley Elementary School District Summer Academy students boarded two dozen buses to escape the heat and experience Sea World in San Diego. Over the next few Fridays, these children would venture off to Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and other enriching field trip locations outside the city of Brawley.
This first of its kind initiative broke barriers, fostered unforgettable experiences, and further revealed that education can be both fun and a powerful tool in nurturing the dreams of Brawley children and families.
Although Brawley is a prideful and tight-knit community, as well as one that bands together in times of need, the truth is that a quarter of all residents live in poverty and nearly 9 out of every 10 BESD student meets the conditions to be categorized as socio-economically disadvantaged. Although the strength and resiliency of Brawley residents do not allow these disparities to define us, this harsh reality may leave many families unable to afford experiences beyond our city limits. For many families, this may often translate into limited exposure to the world outside, hindering personal growth and academic motivation for our youth, the real future of Brawley.
Even though we are focusing on the field trips portion of the Summer Academy, it is important to note that the Summer Academy was several weeks, Monday through Friday, and required perfect attendance for students to attend the end of the week field trip. BESD essentially found a way combat “summer learning loss” and motivate children to voluntarily do something that was long seen as punishment: attend school during the summer. With so much statewide and local focus on addressing attendance and absenteeism, BESD discovered that providing external motivators directly creates intrinsic motivation for kids to want to go to school.
With cell phones, tablets, social media, and other modern technology all creating an unlimited amount of distractions and all clamoring to capture and monetize our youth’s attention; BESD provided an opportunity for children to put the digital screens down, leave the confines of their home, and be among their friends to create real physical memories that cannot be matched by virtual interactions.
Despite some community members on social media questioning the funding source of this endeavor, from an economic standpoint, what better investment is there than directly into our city’s children? We agree, you cannot quantify the impacts a child may have on seeing exotic animals in the flesh, experiencing life outside the Imperial Valley, or just being at the Happiest Place on Earth; but we’re willing to bet it made an immeasurable impact on those developing and impressionable minds. An impact that will surely pay dividends years from now, when those children venture onto their respective educational and professional careers.
Undoubtedly, seeds were planted in those children that may bear future biologists, entrepreneurs, or by simply making them feel a sense of belonging and pride knowing they are part of a supportive community that values their dreams and aspirations.
As we approach the end of summer vacation, we applaud the BESD board, administration, teachers, and staff who helped to create everlasting memories, provided a safe and educational space while fostering a love of education for our Brawley students during another hot summer.
To all Brawley families, we hope you had a wonderful summer and wish you a safe and happy school year to you and your children.
Gil Rebollar is a Brawley City Councilman and SCAG Regional Councilmember, and previously served on the BESD Board of Trustees. Gil can be reached at GRebollar@brawley-ca.gov.
Ronald Gray III is a Brawley resident raising his family and a recent candidate for the Brawley City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.