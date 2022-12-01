The semantics game of calling an electric rate hike anything but a rate hike played by the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is rearing it’s ugly head again and on top of that, it is being presented ingeniously as “voluntary” in nature; as per the slide presentation by IID staff. An “infrastructure” fee is being proposed to be implemented on all rate payers which they may “opt out” of after the imposition of it, or after the fact, (IID’s version of “voluntary” by nature) on top of the basic electric rate which already has an “Energy Cost Adjustment” (ECA) fee monthly on top of the basic rate; which the elected directors proudly state they will never (semantically) raise.
A monthly ECA adjustable, based on market prices, fee on top of the basic rate, is a rate hike in plain English; but not in the IID’s semantically oriented world. An infrastructure fee on top of the basic rate and the monthly ECA fee is another rate hike semantically presented as not a rate hike but a fee to build needed infrastructure for future growth, most notably first in the Coachella Valley service area and for developers wanting relief from the current “development pays for development” policy the IID has that obligates developers to pay for their infrastructure needs and hence IID’s infrastructure needs; not the rate payer.
In my simpleton thinking, I understand any time the rate payer pays more than the basic rate, it is a rate hike, whether it is monthly, adjustable or for infrastructure need. I may be a simpleton but rate payers have not paid the basic monthly fee in years and will not again this coming year; which has the ECA projections built in monthly already in the adopted budget for 2023 and, according to IID, may change as it adjusts to the market. Now rate payers are being potentially ”opted in” to another fee that will add to the ECA adjustable rate if they do not “opt out” in the time allotted or in the different options for opting out when and if, it is voted on by the elected directors.
Interestingly enough, is the response from the Coachella Valley IID service municipalities were all on board with the infrastructure fee to be imposed on rate payers as they would receive the most immediate infrastructure, i.e. … substations they need for continuing their march towards tripling their population. It was also very telling of the difference of opinion on the CEC between municipalities and representatives of unincorporated areas and Tribal Nations who are not as enthusiastic as to the equitable distribution of those fees in the infrastructure development and who will end up paying for it in the long run. Support hit a snag at the Coachella Energy Commission (CEC) meeting when it was also stated the fee would be for energy generation, not just substations for IID to improve its own infrastructure.
The generation fee threw them for a loop and counter proposals were floated quickly by the Commissioners including another fee just for their substations and a self serving proposal the Indio mayor proposing they implement a pilot project imposing the fee on its residents only and build the needed substations they have planned so the IID may 'see if it works!'
I am engaging as a social justice advocate who foresees those who are able to opt out quickly will. I also foresee those traditionally hard to reach, the working poor and unable to access systems disproportionately impacted by the fees. I will not go silent into the night on this issue on their behalf. I hope other social justice organizations and the public will engage for an informed decision and engagement with the IID staff and directors. I leave you with this: Be engaged, an engaged community is informed; be informed, an informed community is engaged.
