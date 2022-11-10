LOCAL'S CORNER: Changes Come, Dare to Dream

[Editor's Note: In an effort to bring more localized content back to IVP, LOCAL'S CORNER will now run on the Opinion page for our Thursday editions. LOCAL'S CORNER will feature rotating opinion-piece columns from locals chosen for their writing experience, unique perspectives, and interest positions within Imperial and nearby counties. Enjoy! — Roman Flores, IVP Editor]
My work in higher education began as a recruiter on July 26, 2006, a couple of months after I graduated from San Diego State University Imperial Valley. Though I did not have experience working with a university, I did have experience working with high school students and young adults. Back then, I was a security guard for Calexico Unified School District and I was a co-advisor for MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán) with Mario Martinez at Calexico High School.
MEChA promoted higher education, culture and history in high schools, in particular low income, and high-risk kids. I agreed to co-advise if I could bring in some of the kids that I knew. Some of my earliest recruits were often labeled “troublemakers” or as I affectionately called them, my “traviesos”— my mischievous ones. I chaperoned visits to the UC and CSU universities, taught them about the admission requirements, financial aid and how it could change their lives, much as it was changing mine in the process. I shared everything I learned about the application process and encouraged them to do homework with me in case they needed help. Some students worried about their reputation — what was cool about carrying books and doing homework? So, they tucked their books in my electric cart furtively after classes and collected them after school. They learned to help each other through their weak areas and learned more about their culture and heritage through MEChA conferences.
Through our shared time, all of us learned and most importantly, we changed.
My MEChistas learned about pathways to education and I learned that I loved helping students succeed in higher education. In the meantime, my job was financially stable but not emotionally rewarding and I needed a challenge.
My other passion was writing.
I love the way words pour out and lure your imagination to seek and reveal a hidden treasure, how words can inspire and help you envision a place, a scent or experience a rush of overwhelming feelings. I took a chance and I resigned from my permanent job of 17 years in December 2005 and went to work for the Imperial Valley Press.
I covered the education meetings/events and border news. Over time, I was able to convince my editors to allow coverage of Mexicali’s cultural events which they allowed, reluctantly. Now, you see cross-border news on a daily basis, covering culture, politics, and police blotters.
One particular assignment stands out in my memory.
I interviewed Don Onesimo, leader of the Cucapah descendants who hunted and fished along the Colorado River, the Rio Hardy and the Gulf of Mexico. It took multiple visits to convince Don Onesimo to speak with me on record. We talked for a long time as he showed me his collection of reed skirts, the beaded “pecheras” women wore years ago. Don Onesimo spoke sadly of the continued loss of the Cucapah language, customs and rights over the years. He recalled old stories of the origins of the Cucapah tribe, how an ancestor came down from the mountains in the form of a jackrabbit.
He rose and went into his home, brought out a decorated wooden rattle and began to sing in his native language. Words swirled around us, weaving a story I heard with my heart. His song rose and fell in rhythmic cadence; the rattle punctuated the words with energy. I thanked Don Onesimo for his gift of song and history that he allowed us to share with others. At that time, a Canadian doctoral candidate was writing her thesis on the disappearance of the Cucapah tribe in Mexico and working with the tribal leaders and members to teach the young to appreciate and preserve their language and heritage. Now, on the road to San Felipe near the Rio Hardy, a small museum exists that preserves the Cucapah history, culture and art. There is tee-pee like structure made of reeds just outside of the museum and artwork on the building. If you blink, you will miss it.
Don Onesimo is gone now but his presence and love made changes in his community — and in me — by trusting me with his stories and songs. In July 2006, I followed two of my dreams—to write professionally and help students.
Change can be scary, intimidating and overwhelming when you take a leap of faith to follow a dream. It can also be that roller coaster feeling of exhilaration when you careen in the twists and turns of your adventurous journey, heart in your throat and the rush of adrenalin in your blood.
We create change when we follow our dreams. Dream on.
