LOCAL'S CORNER: COVID-19 impact on education

The year 2020 symbolizes a significant and terrifying year to remember for most people, a year which started the two-year COVID nightmare which definitely marked a traumatizing and depressing time period for all people on the planet.
The pandemic affected people all over the planet from all ages, cultures, and socioeconomic levels. People were left without jobs, other people were not able to get enough groceries from stores because people were over-buying months of supplies and thus not leaving enough for the rest of the communities.
In a rapidly developing society, education is key, and is even considered the beginning for new generations' yet students all over the globe were severely affected by the pandemic. In March 2020, in California, 12 million students from Kindergarten-through-college were challenged and marked for the rest of their educational career. Students had a rough and very complicated transition from traditional school to online learning. This process was both successful and unsuccessful, depending on the school, and the students. The rate of adaptation of this transition to online learning was seen in school throughout countries, states, cities and districts.
The two-year pandemic was characterized by disrupting learning environments, a rise in anxiety and ineffective learning results from both students and schools. Students were going through different situations such as lack of technology or internet service, not engaging in their classes since they could not interact with their classmates and teachers in person. Students were terrified by this disease and feared for their lives and those of their families. This fear caused students to develop anxiety and different learning disabilities.
Regardless of these disabilities, the school districts did not cancel their annual state tests, which revealed the low results on their tests.
The results from these state tests put in action multiple ideas which were created to both give and get the best result from students by acknowledging all their needs to close the learning gaps caused by the pandemic. As a direct effect from the research done by experts in educational development under the pandemic, by March 2021 some states were beginning to partially open their schools in very focused and limited numbers of students per classroom. By the end of March, about half of students in the U.S. were given the choice to attend school traditionally or digitally. Surprisingly enough, about 47% of these students from Kinder-to-college decided to come back to the traditional classroom learning environment.
It wasn't until mid-August 2021 when schools decided to open their doors completely to the public in an attempt to restore and recover the missing learning from the previous year. When students were completely allowed to attend to school traditionally, about 90% of students attended school. Even when students and parents decided to return to the old-fashioned learning environment rather than online learning, students were showing many cases of lack of interest, multiple cases of learning disabilities, anxiety and depression during the school-days.
With things now being almost back to normal, in person school environments, the U.S. once again decided to require a state test on a variety of subjects such as ELA, math, science and social studies. The 2021 results were slightly better than those of 2020, but the results still showed that most if not all students were way under the proficiency levels required per state. These results questioned the usage of state and federal funding for schools. However, since most students scored low, this result became a direct effect of the pandemic, justified behavior and ineffective online education, causing many K-12 schools to automatically pass all students.
After two years, the pandemic may seem like a pest from the past, but it still brings problems in education such as a more complex, demanding and saturated learning curriculum for most schools. Every year or couple of years, educational institutions are audited about their own educational effectiveness. Many offer many programs that are meant to support the two years of learning. However, this support implies that students will have regular curriculum for learning but also more work in an attempt to compensate the lost time during the pandemic.
The overwhelming education demand by the states to recover the lost years of learning have produced a contradictory effect where students were almost the same or even more stressed out than when they were being taught online at home due to the excessive amount of work they have to finish to demonstrate their proficient educational development required by each state in the U.S.
A. Ricardo Heredia is an Imperial Valley resident and middle school teacher in Arizona who is also a master's degree candidate at CETYS University in Mexicali. He is a history major, researcher in European and Greek mythology, and musician. He can be reached at aheredia96@hotmail.com.
