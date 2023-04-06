Easter is one of those holidays that are memorable and celebrated all over the globe by something outstanding that makes it unique, in this case, egg hunting.
However, just like most popular holidays, people completely miss that real idea behind these funny and joyful celebrations. In the case of Easter, this holiday is more of a religious holiday, with an interesting history behind it.
Easter is a Christian celebration in which believers (Christians aka 'little Christs') celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified around the year 30 A.D. (C.E.) by the Romans [Editor's Note: the Empire, not the IVP Editor]. The celebration of Easter Sunday comes from the three days after his crucifixion, where Jesus was believed to be resurrected from the dead. This holiday serves as a finale to the series of events during the life of Jesus, also known as the “Passion of Christ," unless of course you're a believer who believes he appeared in resurrected form to his followers some days afterward. These Easter events begin with the 40-day period of praying and fasting, known as the Lent, and ends with Holy Week (Semana Santa in Spanish), and the Easter Triduum, aka Good Friday (the day of his death by crucifixion), Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday.
During this 'Holy Week,' Thursday is celebrated as the day the Last Supper with his 12 apostles. The day is also known as “Maundy Thursday.” Good Friday was the day when the crucifixion of Jesus was observed, known as "Good" because of the belief that Jesus, as the Christ ('The Anointed One' of God) died for the sins of mankind (which, of course, includes women as well). And then there's Easter Sunday. This year Easter Sunday is on April 9, 2023, but each year it falls on a different date. It focuses on being set on Sunday rather than keeping the date the same.
Easter Sunday is related to Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday. These are consiered “moveable feasts” by Western Christianity. In some variations of Christianity, Easter sets the beginning the Easter season. This Easter season ends on the 50th day after Easter Sunday, also known as the Pentecost Sunday. On other variants of Christianity, Easter Sunday marks the beginning of the season of Pascha ("Passover" from Greek). This Passover ends 40 days after the “Feast of Ascension."
The resurrection of Jesus is described as the “alba” which translates from Latin or Spanish to English as “Dawn." People see this 'new Dawn' as beginning of new era which symbolizes the start of a new opportunity to redeem the mistakes from the previous world and promote change and hope to all people.
Before the “dawn," Jesus was arrested by the Romans. The Romans saw Jesus as a threat to the Roman Empire as he claimed to be the “Son of God," which was meant to be someone greater than the Roman Emperors.
Pontius Pilate, Roman prefect (26-36 A.D./ C.E.) sentenced Jesus to death by crucifixion on a Friday. According to the Christians Scriptures aka the “New Testament," three days later, Jesus would come back to life, proving to be the “Son of God” that came to earth to promote love and peace among those who had faith. Others interpret this death and resurrection as “the gift of eternal life” for those that have faith. These believers as said to later be rewarded and welcomed in the “Eternal Kingdom of Heaven."
Some of the most famous characteristics of the Easter celebration don’t come from the religious side of the holiday, some of them just come from pagan or non-religious origin. For instance, a non-religious Easter tradition is the Easter eggs.
It is believed that Easter eggs are a ritual that represents fertility and birth to people. Egg decorating became a tradition in a non-religious way, but that is still related to the Easter holiday or the resurrection of Jesus. Plenty of people, mostly children, participate in these Easter eggs hunts, in which people look for hidden, brightly decorated eggs. This holiday has become such an iconic tradition that there is even an annual “White House Easter Egg Hunt."
The Easter Bunny is also a characteristic symbol associated with Easter. It is believed this bunny delivers candy and chocolate eggs on Easter Sunday. These candies get delivered in a basket. The origins of the Easter Bunny are quite unknown. Some historians argue that Germans brought this celebration to America in the 1700s. Rabbits are known as procreators in many cultures. The birth of a great amount of baby bunnies during the Easter season became related to the good oath of health, birth and renewal.
The Easter feast of lamb is also symbolism for Easter. The lamb has been used an animal for sacrifice, especially during the Jewish Passover. “Lamb of God” is a phrase that refers to Jesus and his unblemished, sacred one sacrificed for the good of people, as was customary for the Jews to observe during the times of Jesus and previous to his earthly life.
Easter is a popular holiday that celebrated all over the globe, even in small places such as the Imperial Valley. Easter has become a more commercial holiday rather than a religious holiday, but either way, these celebrations should bring joy, fun, faith and hope to all people.
Imperial Valley resident A. Ricardo Heredia is a middle school teacher in Yuma, Arizona, a master's degree student at CETYS University and a local musician. He is a history major and researcher in European and Greek mythology. He can be reached at aheredia96@hotmail.com.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this opinion editorial.
