LOCAL'S CORNER: Fentanyl: a shared problem

According to the National Institutes of Health, there were more than 60,000 deaths derived from fentanyl consumption in the United States during 2021. Additionally, millions of Americans are currently suffering from disorders related to the use of the substance. In the last ten years, the problem with this fatal opioid has grown exponentially in the country, constituting an alarming health crisis among the U.S. population.
The Imperial Valley is not an exception to this lamentable phenomenon, as evidenced by last February’s request by Brawley’s City Council for a declaration of a fentanyl emergency in the county.
A Drug Enforcement Agency report of 2020 stated that “China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked through international mail and express consignment operations environment, as well as the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States”.
Unfortunately for our U.S.-Mexico bilateral relations, some of these fentanyl-precursors have, in recent years, been processed in Mexico and then trafficked into the United States. This phenomenon has lately emboldened certain legislators — particularly from the Republican party — to make outrageous calls requesting the use of military force against criminal organizations in Mexican territory.
Although there is no evidence whatsoever that the current U.S. administration is entertaining this idea, these kind of demands from elected officials are not constructive, to say the least. The world does not welcome military interventions that violate international law and the sovereignty of states.
The Government of Mexico understands the concern regarding fentanyl deaths and overdoses and is eager to keep cooperating – on equal terms – with American authorities in order to seize drugs and bring criminals to justice.
We consider just as important to keep in mind that, although cartels in Mexico do export fentanyl and other drugs, the U.S. is not only the source of drug customers and money but of weapons for Mexican criminal organizations — due to very lax gun-control regulations in the United States. More than 70% of homicides in Mexico are committed with American firearms. As Los Angeles Times columnist LZ Granderson recently said, “China funnels fentanyl through Mexico to the U.S. market, and the U.S. exports guns to Mexico so the cartels can protect their product. It’s an ugly triangle of illicit trade, and Mexico gets the worse end of every deal.” We clearly have a shared problem that will not be solved by inflammatory comments by political actors on one side of the border.
Furthermore, Mexico has lost many lives and vast resources confronting drug traffickers in the last decade. Since 2018, when the current administration took office, fentanyl seizures in Mexican territory increased by more than 1000% compared to 2014-2018. It is fair to say that tens of thousands of Mexican lives have been lost due to criminal violence that would not exist if there were no appetite for illegal drugs in the United States. Again, the problem is not one-sided.
I have stated before in these pages that the U.S.-Mexico relation is certainly complex, but an essential one for both nations. Our economic and cultural ties are profound and we share deep democratic values. We tend to seek bilateral solutions to our common challenges and the sad fentanyl situation should not be an exception.
The U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Heath, and Safe Communities, launched by our countries in 2021, establishes a comprehensive approach for joint action to pursue the safety and security of our societies, based on equality and the respect of sovereignty. It should be the basis for our cooperation in this matter, along with prudence and good will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.